Icario Names Marc Willard Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today announced the appointment of Marc Willard as CEO. Willard will also join Icario’s Board of Directors. Steve Wigginton, Icario’s founding CEO, will remain an investor in and advisor to the company.

Having spent the last three decades leading and building healthcare technology businesses, Willard brings highly relevant experiences and industry relationships to his new role as Icario’s CEO. He has built several population health platform companies including Certify Data Systems, a leading provider-based health information exchange and interoperability business, acquired by Humana in 2012, and Transcend Insights, a Humana company focused on developing cloud-first population health and wellness technologies to manage value-based care providers and members.

After successfully scaling Transcend Insights, Willard later joined Humana’s leadership team as senior vice president, leading all digital patient, member and provider experiences.

Most recently, Willard has been focused on digital health technology investments, offering strategic consulting and board services to payers and digital health companies including Diameter Health, Centene Corporation and Validic.

“I am excited to join Icario at a time when healthcare payers and providers face increasing pressure to connect with their members to drive quality and outcomes,” said Willard. “Icario is uniquely positioned to leverage its technology and the power of data science to improve the quality of care, and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience building technology-driven companies to further Icario’s digital transformation and deliver true value to our clients.”

“Marc is ideally suited to help build on Icario’s leadership position in member engagement and health action,” said Wigginton. “His experiences building solutions that support health plans’ financial performance, member experience and consumerism objectives are a perfect fit for the next phase in Icario’s growth.”

Icario’s expert teams and impactful platforms support a broad range of health plan member engagement objectives. With its unique multi-channel orchestration capabilities, Icario’s solutions seamlessly integrate rewards and incentives to drive valuable “health actions.” In the past year alone, Icario has had a measurable and significant impact on plan performance and member health—in part by completing more than two million HRAs for highly vulnerable populations and closing more than one million preventive screening and healthcare quality “gaps” for Medicare and Medicaid members.

At a time of historically low preventive screenings and preventive care, the market demand for Icario’s solutions is greater than ever. For individuals on Medicare, this drop in preventive screenings has had a direct impact on members’ health and the financial performance of Medicare Advantage health plans. Meanwhile, in the Medicaid arena, the industry is facing a historic opportunity and challenge as 17 million Medicaid recipients face the prospect of lost coverage through the eligibility redetermination process, which had previously been suspended under the Public Health Emergency (PHE). In response, Managed Medicaid plans across the country are now intensifying their member outreach, education and enrollment efforts.

“We are excited to partner with Marc in building the market-leading platform for health plans’ member engagement and health action priorities,” said Aaron Dupuis, Partner at CVC and Chair of Icario’s Board. “Marc’s experience and industry relationships will help lead the company into its next phase of growth at a time when the market potential is tremendous.”

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science, and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the ten largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com .

