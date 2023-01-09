AnyTweet Helps Twitter Users Create Their Own Merch Store

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Twitter's new approach of charging users for account verification, many have announced their plan to leave the social media platform rather than pay for a subscription. For some, the only way to make the expense worthwhile is finding a way to make money from tweets.

AnyTweet allows Twitter users to profit from their own words through a personal merchandising store. Vasily Danilenko, the CEO of Merch38, designed AnyTweet to help users create merchandise from their tweets.

"AnyTweet was developed as a service to benefit writers, performers and anyone who would like to create merchandise based on their content. Now tweets can be made into products sold for profit in a user's personal store. With AnyTweet, you don't need to know anything about how the products are made or delivered. You can set up a shop and start making money from your tweets in minutes," Vasily said.

The Future of Merchandising

Tweets are valuable historical reference, reminding us of a place in time through memes, news bytes and journalistic insights. Twitter is better suited than any other for merchandise, with content full of statements, irony, sarcasm, humor and sincere audience opinion wrapped in succinct blocks of content. One of the rules of successful merch is relevance, and Twitter is more relevant than any other social network.

Over the past several decades, clothes have transformed from a basic closet item into a powerful tool of expression. The simple t-shirt is now a statement t-shirt complete with a feeling of belonging to a subculture, and individualized statements are the wave of the future.

How AnyTweet works

With AnyTweet, users can set up a merch store with their own tweets in minutes. The creator does not need to buy merchandise; the service will create and send the product and the author of the tweet will get the profit.

The service works on a print-on-demand basis, which means items are only made once they've been ordered. There is no initial investment required, no need to dive into the technical details of production and no need to buy equipment. Users never produce more goods than are sold.

About AnyTweet

Somewhere between mainstream internet culture, startup spirit, semi-family business and craftsmanship, Vasily Danilenko and his team make creative projects based on a passion for customization and a desire to give people the tools to express themselves. Through the newest service, AnyTweet, authors are able to monetize their content by creating merchandise of their tweets.

