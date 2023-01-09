Axcient’s x360Recover Solution Awarded Backup and Disaster Recovery Award by Cloud Computing Magazine

DENVER, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that its x360Recover solution received a 2022 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, a TMC company. Axcient x360Recover is the most comprehensive and cost-effective business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) solution made specifically for MSPs and their small to medium-sized business (SMB) clients.



“Axcient is dedicated to helping MSPs protect their clients’ data with innovative backup and disaster recovery technology and a commitment to partnership,” said Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “Data loss and downtime can jeopardize a business, and the risk of threats like ransomware is only growing. This recognition puts a spotlight on how Axcient’s x360Recover enables our partners to address these threats with faster recovery times, exceptional ease of use, and low Total Cost of Ownership. Over 3,500 MSPs have found success with Axcient, and we thank Cloud Computing Magazine for recognizing our achievements.”

The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes vendors that have built cloud solutions, empowering businesses to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions and minimizing lost business opportunities.

“I offer congratulations to the winners of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award,” said Rich Tehrani, Chief Executive Officer at TMC. “The winning solutions are enabling organizations to feel confident during regular business and reassured in stressful situations. I look forward to seeing continued innovation from these award recipients.”

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

