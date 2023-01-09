Leading Delaware Bankruptcy Attorney Blake Cleary Joins Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced that M. Blake Cleary, a Delaware bankruptcy attorney with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the firm as a partner and will serve as co-head of the firm’s bankruptcy practice.



Cleary represents clients in all aspects of corporate restructuring, including debtors, creditors and purchasers in the Chapter 11 reorganization process. He was recently featured in Chambers USA among listed Delaware bankruptcy practitioners, where commentators noted, “he always finds a path out of the trickiest of situations – he works tirelessly to find creative solutions.”

“Blake is a great addition to our bankruptcy team,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, chair of Potter Anderson. “Blake represents a unique opportunity to add a nationally known practitioner who focuses on company-side engagements at a time when key indicators point to a growth period in bankruptcy practice.”

Cleary has been ranked as a Top Bankruptcy Lawyer by The Deal for 13 years running and included in The Best Lawyers in America for bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights in Wilmington, Del. for the last nine years.

“Blake’s extensive bankruptcy experience is a natural complement to our existing practice,” said Jeremy Ryan, chair of Potter Anderson’s General Litigation Group. “Growing the debtor practice has been an area of focus for the firm over the past five years and adding Blake with his debtor-oriented practice was a tremendous opportunity to accelerate that development.”

Cleary is a member of several local and national professional associations, including the American Bankruptcy Institute, the Turnaround Management Association, the Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors, the Delaware Bankruptcy American Inn of Court, the American Bar Association and the Delaware State Bar Association. Cleary received his J.D. from Widener University Delaware Law School and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve my clients from one of the leading firms in Delaware,” said Cleary. “Potter Anderson is already known for the high quality of its lawyers and superior client service. I’m confident that adding my experience to its well-established team will enhance the firm’s expertise and create a win-win for our clients going forward.”

