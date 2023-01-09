3D Ultrasound Market is estimated to be US$ 9.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D ultrasound is a volumetric imaging technology that provides a 3D view of internal structures, dynamic volumetric imaging, also called 4D ultrasound or real-time 3D ultrasound, extends the visualization with time frames so that it is able to display a motion rather than a static 3D data set. 3D data are usually acquired as a large number of consecutive tomographic images through the movement of an ultrasound transducer array, each tomographic image with its positional information has to be collected to create a 3D data set. 3D ultrasound has revolutionized the way patients with various anomalies are diagnosed, treated and managed. 3D ultrasound is a valuable tool used in a variety of fields, including applications in cardiac, obstetric, abdominal, and vascular studies. Three-Dimensional Ultrasound Images Three-dimensional ultrasound images are produced using conventional ultrasound transducers by mechanical and free-hand scanning techniques as the transducer is moved to sweep the anatomy of interest, an approach that limits the speed of volume acquisition to about 2 or 3 clause s-1. The use of three-dimensional ultrasound in cardiac treatment has led to significant advances in the scanning and treatment of cardiac problems, when 3D ultrasound is used to visualize the condition of a person's heart, it is called 3D echocardiography. 3D ultrasound can help our team detect potential birth defects and health problems that other imaging tests may not show up for. 3D imaging technology capabilities span all clinical applications from cardiology, gynecology and obstetrics to the point of emergency care. Increasing adoption of percutaneous coronary interventions to open occluded coronary arteries, increasing demand for gynecological ultrasonography in hospitals, increasing adoption of intrauterine contraceptive devices in cardiology, and rising investment waves by key players to develop extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy are factors that will propel the growth of the 3D ultrasound market over the forecast period. The increased impact of 3D ultrasound such as real time clear image, fetal activity, cardiovascular activity, which has increased the demand from the medical field along with the new technology developed for imaging, which helps in the growth of the 3D ultrasound market.

The report “3D Ultrasound Market, By Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound, Colour Ultrasound, B/W Ultrasound) By Application (General Imaging, Cardiovascular, Pain Management Applications, POC), By Portability (Cart-Based Devices, Table-Top Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In July 2022, GE Healthcare unveiled its most advanced ultrasound in July, the next-generation Voluson Ecpert 22. It is the latest addition to GE Healthcare's award-winning women's health portfolio of beam former technology, which produces higher quality images and offers greater flexibility in imaging tasks.

In November 2022, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the global launch of the next generation compact portable ultrasound at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. Royal Philips new compact 5000 series aims to bring the diagnostic quality associated with premium cart-based ultrasound systems to more patients.

In August 2022, Hologic, Inc. announced the launch of the SuperSonic MACH 40 ultrasound system, expanding the company's suite of ultrasound technologies with its first premium, cart-based system.

Analyst View:

One of the main benefits of getting a 3D ultrasound is that it can help our team detect potential birth defects and health problems that other imaging tests don't show up, you can also get a complete picture of your baby's features and face depending on the stage of fetal development. Three-dimensional ultrasound has revolutionized the way patients with various anomalies are diagnosed, treated and managed. 3D ultrasound is a valuable tool used in a variety of fields, including applications in cardiac, obstetric, abdominal, and vascular studies. Innovation in the 3D ultrasound market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in 3D ultrasound machines that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “3D Ultrasound Market, By Technology ( Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound, Colour Ultrasound, B/W Ultrasound) By Application (General Imaging, Cardiovascular, Pain Management Applications, POC), By Portability (Cart-Based Devices, Table-Top Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

3D Ultrasound Market accounted for US$ 4.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 9.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%. The 3D Ultrasound Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, Portability, End User and Region.

Based on Technology, 3D Ultrasound Market is segmented into Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound, Colour Ultrasound, and B/W Ultrasound.

Based on Application, 3D Ultrasound Market is segmented into General Imaging, Cardiovascular, Pain Management Applications, and POC.

Based on Portability, 3D Ultrasound Market is segmented into Cart-Based Devices, Table-Top Devices.

Based on End User, 3D Ultrasound Market is segmented into Hospitals, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others.

By Region, the 3D Ultrasound Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of 3D Ultrasound Market:

The prominent players operating in the 3D Ultrasound Market includes, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., Sumsung Medison Co., Ltd, BPL Medical Technologies, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

3D Ultrasound Market, By Technology Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Diagnostic Ultrasound Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Therapeutic Ultrasound Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Colour Ultrasound Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

B/W Ultrasound Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

3D Ultrasound Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

General Imaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cardiovascular Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pain Management Applications Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

POC Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

3D Ultrasound Market, By Portability Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Cart-Based Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Table-Top Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

3D Ultrasound Market, By End User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Maternity Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ambulatory Care Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



