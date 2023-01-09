Gift Card Market size was valued at USD 884.76 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 2097.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gift Cards Market by Type, and by End-User – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379284/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion people have active access to the internet.

Also, the high adoption of e-gift cards as a promotional tool and a source of quick revenue flow for businesses like restaurants, hospitality and aviation among others fuels the demand for digital gift cards. Additionally, the market is being strongly driven by the e-commerce sector’s rapid development because it offers the convenience of making purchases through websites that offer gift cards and vouchers.

However, the prevalence of security issues related to digital gift cards coupled with a lack of awareness of the benefits of gift cards among consumers are factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, advancement in technologies of gift cards allows flexible sending options and promotional campaigns for businesses. By enhancing the uniqueness and appeal of product offerings, it also helps businesses boost sales, which is anticipated to generate profitable expansion opportunities for the players in the gift card market in the coming years.



Segment Overview



Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), and by End-User (Retail Establishments and Corporate Institutions)–

The global AI market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and geography.

- Based on Type, the market is classified into open loop and closed loop.

- Based on End-User, the market is bifurcated into retail establishments and corporate institutions.

- Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis



The European region is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

North America holds the largest market share of gift cards due to the increased e-commerce activity owing to the surging millennial and Gen Z population that is inclined towards the adoption of gift cards. According to the reports published by the US Census Bureau in 2021, millennials made up the largest population group in the US with 72.2 million millennials constituting about 21.7% of the population.

Also, the increased penetration of smartphones among consumers, which allows managing digital gift cards via mobile applications easily is accelerating the market demand. According to a study by the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2021, the United States had one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world with 82.2 per cent of the population using a smartphone.

Moreover, major retailers and restaurant chains such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks and Chipotle also offer customers both digital and physical gift cards that drive the market in this region. The market in this region is also driven by major retailers and restaurant chains like Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks, and Chipotle, which provide customers with both physical and digital gift cards. The above-mentioned factors are expected to significantly boost the growth of the gift card market in this region.



Key Market Players



The emerging and efficient key players in the gift card market research include companies such as:

• Amazon.com, Inc

• Apple Inc

• American Express Company

• Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

• Best Buy Co., Inc.

• Walmart Inc.

• Starbucks Corporation

• InComm Payments

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

• QwikCilver Solutions Private Limited





Recent Developments



August 2022

American Express Company relaunched the Platinum Card as a Credit Product for new members with membership rewards in travel vouchers. The membership rewards points can be used towards purchases, with travel partners including British Airways, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Radisson and Marriott.

April 2022

Walmart developed a new technology to identify and freeze the million worth of gift cards that had been bought by thousands of primarily elderly victims at the direction of con artists who hoaxed them. After the seizure of the gift cards, the victims can claim their money.

April 2022

Starbucks launched its new paper gift card, the first ever plantable gift card in the U.S. These cards allow the recipient to plant the cards instead of discarding them or losing them. These gift cards use seed paper to reach their final flower form.

January 2022

Blackhawk Network announced a strategic partnership with Tender Retail to expand the delivery of gift cards payment, integrate with enterprise merchants along with enhancing payment options and meet the diverse demands of consumers.

November 2021

Amazon.com Inc collaborated with the Apple store where Apple Store gift cards can be purchased via Amazon.com which would allow the Apple device users to buy apps, subscriptions for music, and audiobooks.

November 2021

Apple launched the Holiday Gift Guide and personalized holiday cards at Apple. This guide features preferable recommendations for customized creatives and photographers for those passionate about health, fitness, and entertainment.

October 2021

Best Buy announced the launch of gift cards entirely produced from paper that could be recycled or put straight in the recycle bin, thus providing consumers with eco-friendly products while also protecting the environment.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379284/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________