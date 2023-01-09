Smart Dust Market size will value at USD 0.2 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period 2026–2030.

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Dust Market by Component , by Manufacturing Process, by Type, by Application, and by End User – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379286/?utm_source=GNW



Smart Dust is increasingly being developed for the health sector globally, as it can help improve medical treatments through monitoring health by analysing the process that takes place within the human body. For example, an appropriate fitting of a prosthetic limb – a medical process - could be significantly improved by utilising Smart Dust. It can be scattered around the area where the prostheses is supposed to be attached, to monitor temperature, identify stress points, and check for appropriate implantation.

On the other hand, sensors are an integral part of industries as they are used to monitor appropriate workflow and increase the sustainability of industrial facilities. Smart Dust provides a new prospect in the field of industrial monitoring. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, several industries are integrating technologies such as AI, data analytics, and IoT into their existing industrial facilities. Smart Dust in an industrial setting, typically relies on the IoT-based network of several small microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) that is used to detect and relay information about aspects such as temperature, humidity, and magnetic fields, among other parameters of industrial equipment to monitor their proper functioning. Such factors are expected to drive the Smart Dust market in future.

However, privacy concerns associated with Smart Dust hinders the market growth. This is due to the fact that Smart Dust can record anything that they are programmed to record in its vicinity.

On the contrary, introduction of smart dust in space research is expected to play an important role in future space missions as Smart Dust can be deployed in space or on the surface of a terrestrial planet where conventional detection systems would be impractical or difficult to place. This is expected to create ample opportunities for the Smart Dust market in future.



The global Smart Dust market is segmented on the basis of component, manufacturing process, type, application, end user, and geography

- Based on component, the market is classified into sensors, active optical transmission, passive optical transmission, optical receiver, analog I/O, signal processing, control circuitry, power source, and others.

- Based on manufacturing process, the market is segmented into 3D printing and microfabrication.

- Based on type, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

- Based on application, the market is divided into humidity monitoring, temperature monitoring, surveillance, pressure & stress monitoring, sound monitoring, and others.

- Based on end-user, the market is divided into aerospace & defense, pharmaceutical & lifesciences, agriculture, industrial, government, construction, transportation & logistics, telecommunication, and others.

- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

The North America market is projected to hold its dominant share through 2030

North America is the leading region globally in terms of the development of Smart Dust at present and is expected to continue is dominance during the forecast period of 2026-2030. This is attributed to factors such as high military expenditure in countries such as US and Canada that enables the military to expand its R&D activities in advanced technologies such as Smart Dust for numerous military applications.

For instance, as of March 2022, the proposed U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) budget for research and development for 2023 is $130.1 billion. In addition, rapid expansion of industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing is further fuelling the wide acceptance of Smart Dust in the region. Smart Dust is currently being developed to monitor the environment and soil in the agriculture industry to forecast a suitable time of crop harvesting.

Also, the development of Smart Dust biosensors that can be injected into the human body for diagnostic purposes is creating new possibilities in the healthcare industry, which in turn could further fuel the growth of the Smart Dust market in future.



The emerging and efficient key players in the Smart Dust market include companies such as:

• HP

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Analog Devices

• Lightricity Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• CubeWorks

• SINTEF

• Sonardyne International Ltd.

• General Electric

• Hitachi

