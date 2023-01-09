Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 2, 2023 to Friday January 6, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)233,549 4,028,324,432
2 January 202344615,889.28257,086,620
3 January 202316615,672.10842,601,570
4 January 202370015,424.685710,797,280
5 January 202369615,439.123610,745,630
6 January 202369915,156.752510,594,570
Total 2-6 January Friday2,707 41,825,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,87015,450.963544,344,265
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)52,238 779,739,484
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)239,126 4,114,494,367
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,020,066 18,489,870,538
2 January 20231,44816,148.850123,383,535
3 January 202367415,989.191410,776,715
4 January 20233,05915,685.812447,982,900
5 January 20233,03615,775.660447,894,905
6 January 20232,93015,486.935245,376,720
Total 2-6 January Friday11,147 175,414,775
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,93715,736.5277140,637,348
Bought from the Foundation*2,81715,736.609044,330,027
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)208,991 3,186,294,672
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,042,967 18,850,252,689

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,294 A shares and 910,459 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 1