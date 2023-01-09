Spectrum Equity Announces 2023 Promotions

BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity firm, is pleased to announce four promotions that are reflective of the firm's longstanding commitment to mentoring and nurturing talent from within. Parag Khandelwal has been promoted to Managing Director; Philip Rasansky to Senior Associate; Emily Maxwell to Legal & Compliance Manager; and Mabel Lee to Talent Manager.

Spectrum is proud to recognize their significant contributions, dedication and collaborative work ethic. Each of these individuals has advanced Spectrum's investment, portfolio and firm capabilities and will continue to contribute to the firm's growth.

Parag Khandelwal to Managing Director

Parag joined Spectrum in 2012 as an Associate. He focuses on investments in internet-enabled software, with a concentration in enterprise, cybersecurity, and financial technology software. Parag has played an integral role in a large number of Spectrum's investments, including BATS Global Markets (acquired by CBOE), RainKing (acquired by DiscoverOrg/ZoomInfo), Verafin (acquired by Nasdaq), and Quantile (acquired by London Stock Exchange Group plc). He currently serves on the boards of Bitly, Digital Marketing Institute, Offensive Security and Our Family Wizard. Prior to joining Spectrum, Parag worked as an Analyst with J.P. Morgan's Restructuring Group. He received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Northwestern University.

Philip Rasansky to Senior Associate

Philip joined Spectrum in 2018 as an Analyst. His portfolio involvement includes Empyrean, Our Family Wizard, and Bitly. Prior to joining Spectrum, he worked at Vintage Investment Partners. He received an AB, cum laude, from Dartmouth College.

Emily Maxwell to Legal & Compliance Manager

Emily joined Spectrum in 2020 and focuses on legal and compliance for the firm. Prior to joining Spectrum, Emily was a Compliance Manager for the Carlyle Group. She received a BA from Boston College.

Mabel Lee to Talent Manager

Mabel joined Spectrum in 2014 and focuses on talent acquisition. Mabel received a BA from University of California, Santa Cruz.

About Spectrum Equity

Spectrum Equity is a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy. For over 28 years, the firm has partnered with proven entrepreneurs and management teams to build long-term value in market-leading internet-enabled software and data services companies. Representative investments include Ancestry, Bats Global Markets, Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Grubhub, Lucid, Lynda.com, SurveyMonkey and Verafin. For more information, including a complete list of portfolio investments, visit www.spectrumequity.com.

