Fluorinated Bottles Market is Projected to Reach US$ 55.7 Bn by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global fluorinated bottles market size is estimated to reach US$ 36.9 Bn in 2023. Total fluorinated bottle sales are projected to rise at 4.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, totaling US$ 55.7 Bn by 2033.



Rising applications of fluorinated bottles in industries like automotive, chemical, and cosmetics & personal care is a key factor driving the global fluorinated bottles market forward. Similarly, surging demand for leakage-free and non-toxic packaging along with growing environmental concerns is expected to propel fluorinated bottle sales during the forecast period.

Fluorinated bottles contribute to the automotive industry by providing a long-lasting, heat-resistant container for automotive fluids. Brake fluid, engine oil, and other automotive fluids are frequently stored and transported in fluorinated bottles.

Fluorinated bottles are made of chemical, heat, and cold-resistant material. As a result, they are ideal for storing automotive fluids like oil, gasoline, and brake fluid. These bottles are also transparent, allowing users to see the level of fluid inside. The screw-on cap on fluorinated bottles seals tightly. This eliminates leaks and spills.

Fluorinated bottles are available in a variety of sizes so one can choose the size that is right for the needs. These bottles do not react with the content which helps in maintaining the quality and integrity of container as well as the stored products. Overall, the benefits offered by fluorinated bottles make them ideal for storing fluids and other reactive solvents across chemical and automotive industries.

To protect consumables or chemicals against contamination and other harmful environmental conditions, the chemical sector depends on high-quality packaging and sealing solutions such as fluorinated bottles. The market is expected to be driven by increased demand for non-reacting chemical storage bottles during the forecast period.

Demand remains particularly high for polyethylene-based fluorinated bottles owing to their various attractive advantages. Polyethylene is a versatile material that can be used for a variety of applications. It is strong and durable, making it an ideal material for fluorinated bottles.

Polyethylene is also resistant to chemicals, making it an ideal material for storing and transporting chemicals. It is a lightweight material that is strong and durable. Also, it is a relatively inexpensive material.

Key Takeaways from Fluorinated Bottles Market

Based on material, polyethylene segment is expected to account for around 82% of the fluorinated bottles market by the end of 2023.

of the fluorinated bottles market by the end of 2023. By capacity, the 5 Oz to 15 Oz segment is projected to grow 1.5 times the current market value over the forecast period.

times the current market value over the forecast period. In terms of end use, chemical segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. North America and Europe together hold the largest share of the global fluorinated bottles market during the forecast period

India’s fluorinated bottles market is anticipated to grow at 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Germany is projected to account for around 26% of Europe fluorinated bottles market by the end of 2023

“The chemical business is expanding, personal care practices are changing, and improved packaging is being used to protect items from harmful environmental factors and chemical interactions. The three primary factors to take into account when choosing a packaging solution are the preservation of commodities, people's safety, and environmental stewardship. Barrier upgrades, such as plastic containers that have been fluorinated to reinforce them, can be utilized to alleviate packaging issues brought on by dangerous gases, chemicals, and solvents throughout the course” – says an FMI analyst

Distinctive Properties of Fluorinated Bottles Generating Growth Opportunities for the Market

Fluorinated bottles, unlike other materials, are highly resistant to mildew, mold, and rot, making them the best material for large-scale bottle consumption. Furthermore, because these bottles can be sterilized by heat, they are ideal for storing products.

Fluorinated bottles are a great barrier against oxygen and moisture. This helps to keep the lubricants fresher for longer. These bottles are also chemically resistant. This means they will not react with lubricants or oil, and they will not leach any chemicals into the product. They are also very strong and durable.

They are resistant to wear and tear and are not easily damaged. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles are expected to grow in popularity as a result of these properties. Thus, the distinctive properties of fluorinated bottles will continue to generate growth prospects for the market.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the global fluorinated bottles market are MJS PACKAGING, CL SMITH, Cole Parmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and VWR International. Other noticeable players in the market include Semadeni AG, Savillex, Fidel Fillaud, IPACKCHEM Group, Sanplatec Group, and others.

Fluorinated Bottles Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global fluorinated bottles market, analyzing historical demand from 2018-2022 and forecast statistics for 2023-2033. The study reveals market growth projections on the fluorinated bottles market based on the material (polyethylene and polypropylene), capacity (below 5 Oz, 5 Oz to 15 Oz, and more than 15 Oz), and end use (chemical, automotive, and cosmetics & personal care) across seven regions.

Fluorinated Bottles Industry by Category

By Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

By Capacity:

Below 5 Oz

5 Oz to 15 Oz

More than 15 Oz



By End Use:

Chemical

Automotive

Cosmetics & Personal Care



