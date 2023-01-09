Fastwyre Completes Acquisition of Moundville Communications in Alabama

SULPHUR, La., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastwyre Broadband (“Fastwyre” or the “Company”), a leading broadband service provider to communities throughout the United States, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Moundville Communications, Inc. (“Moundville Communications”), a leading telecommunications provider in Alabama. The acquisition, effective Jan. 1, expands the Company’s presence into its sixth state as it begins to offer broadband services in Alabama under the Fastwyre name.



“We are thrilled to kickstart 2023 with the successful acquisition of Moundville Communications,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre. “We would like to welcome the customers of Moundville Communications to Fastwyre, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to provide you with the same best-in-class service that our existing customers enjoy today. This acquisition accelerates our growth by providing immediate access to vibrant communities in Alabama. We look forward to furthering the expansion of our high-quality, reliable broadband services into new Alabama communities, including those in Hale and Tuscaloosa Counties.”

“Today marks a new chapter for Moundville Communications as it joins Fastwyre,” said Scott Taylor, former President and CEO of Moundville Communications. “With the support and resources of Fastwyre, we are poised to be the preferred regional fiber-based broadband provider in the area. I look forward to continuing my journey with Fastwyre and supporting the expansion of high-quality broadband services to new communities in Alabama.”

“We are extremely happy to have partnered with Scott Taylor on this transaction,” said Jason Nicolay, SVP of Corporate Development at Fastwyre. “We are excited to welcome the Moundville Communications’ customers to Fastwyre and ensure they have a seamless experience. With this successful transaction complete, we are striving to spark a year of new acquisition and partnership opportunities throughout Alabama and the U.S.”

Beyond Alabama, Fastwyre is continuing to make significant strides toward commencing its fiber broadband services in previously announced communities in Louisiana, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company expects to begin offering services in its new markets in the first quarter of 2023.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.Fastwyre.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Nyatawa

jnyatawa@lukaspartners.com