Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market – Forecasts to 2028

Lord Corporation, Arus MR Tech, Liquid Research Limited, QED Technologies, Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd., CK Materials Lab Co., Ltd., Ioniqa Technologies, MRF-ENGINEERING, Kolektor Group, and Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global magnetorheological fluid market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2023 to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The demand for magnetorheological fluid is increasing due to the adoption of fluid-based suspension systems, the rising progress in the robotic industry, and the flourishing automotive and aerospace industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, synthetic hydrocarbon oil is expected to be the largest segment in the global magnetorheological fluid market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global magnetorheological fluid market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • Lord Corporation, Arus MR Tech, Liquid Research Limited, QED Technologies, Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd., CK Materials Lab Co., Ltd., Ioniqa Technologies, MRF-ENGINEERING, Kolektor Group, and Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global magnetorheological fluid market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/magnetorheological-fluid-market-3912

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Silicon Oil
  • Mineral Oil
  • Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oil
  • Paraffin Oil
  • Hydraulic oil
  • Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Military
  • Defense
  • Medical
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                MagnetorheologicalFluidMarket
                            
                            
                                Magneto Rheological Fluid
                            
                            
                                MagnetoRheologicalFluidsTrends
                            
                            
                                Magneto-rheological Fluids
                            
                            
                                smartfluid
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data