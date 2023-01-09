Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals’ Multi-Target Topical Drug Produces Positive Results in Preclinical Study in Acne

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a Vancouver based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, is pleased to announce that in a preclinical trial run by the Dr. George Lui lab at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine, one of its topical lead compounds produced significant inhibitory effects in an animal model of acne, a common chronic inflammatory skin disease for which there is a significant unmet need.



Dr. George Liu, MD, PhD, and Professor and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Diego: “The results were quite promising for how effective the topical application reduced the disease score and the colony forming units. The disease score was particularly impressive. Based on our data, this product clearly outperforms benzoyl peroxide, a common anti-acne medication.”

Acne is the most common chronic inflammatory skin disorder, with a prevalence of almost 95 percent in adolescents. The psychological impact of acne is substantial, causing profound negative social effects on the quality of life. There are currently no satisfactory treatments for acne that combine high efficacy and acceptable safety. The global acne treatment market size is forecast to reach as high as $16.9B USD by 2030 (Precedence Research).

Dr. Youwen Zhou, Derm-Biome co-CSO and Professor of Dermatology at the University of British Columbia, and Director of Skin Research Program, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute: “These are very interesting results. Given the huge market size, and that the currently available topical treatments have limited efficacy or side effects, a novel, effective, and well tolerated topical therapy would be of high demand.”

Dr. Andy Sham, PhD, Derm-Biome Scientific Advisor and project manager for the Gut4Health Microbiome Core at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute: “The results from this trial are very promising. The compound appears to be very effective in limiting the disease by lowering the bacteria that can cause acne on the skin.”

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We continue to be impressed by the strong results from this non-steroidal topical drug. We feel that it has significant potential to be a first-line treatment for acne and atopic dermatitis, two inflammatory skin diseases with substantial unmet need.”

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving skin health. We have topical lead compounds for inflammatory skin diseases (acne and atopic dermatitis) and skin cancer that are both highly effective and well tolerated by skin. We are currently advancing our skin disease drug towards a phase I clinical trial.