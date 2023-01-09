Papa Murphy’s® Announces the Relaunch of the XLNY Pizza

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is delighted to relaunch the XLNY pizza nationwide beginning today, January 9.



The XLNY pizza is an extra-large New York-Style pizza that offers everything you’d expect, hot and fresh out of your oven. Guests can choose from three different recipes including the XLNY Giant Pepperoni, the XLNY Giant Pepperoni & Ground Sausage, and the XLNY Three Cheese. A pizza this big and for only $9.99*.

Pizza fans can also score an XL Bundle deal for a limited time, through Sunday, February 26. The XL Bundle includes your choice of XLNY pizza, an order of the new Meatballs & Marinara, and any 2-Liter Pepsi product.

“We love and value our guests—what better way to show our appreciation than adding the New York-style XLNY pizza to our menu permanently,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “The zesty flavors combined with a foldable NY-Style crust puts an exciting twist on pizza, and we can’t wait for our guests to try it!”

For big smiles at your next gameday gathering, visit your local Papa Murphy’s and bring home an XLNY pizza. Now available for pickup or delivery nationwide.

For more information about the XLNY pizza or the XL Bundle, visit PapaMurphys.com .

*XLNY priced at $12.99 in Alaska.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's International ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

