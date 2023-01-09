Daston Corporation Expands Team, Service Offerings for Government Compliance

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daston Corporation announced it has expanded its service offering to include outsourced accounting services in order to save government contractors time and money while helping them remain compliant.



Daston’s Outsourced Accounting Solution includes:

Industry-leading NetSuite software

Daston’s proprietary DCAA On-Demand software

A team of accountants specialized in government contract accounting



“Our newly established team of accountants and bookkeepers speak the language of government contractors: FAR compliance, indirect rates, cost plus invoicing, incurred costs submission reporting, project accounting, and DCAA compliance,” said Greg Callen, Daston Senior Executive Vice President.

“By outsourcing accounting services, our clients save money due to our competitive pricing,” added Sheila Tomlinson, Daston NetSuite Practice Executive. “More importantly, these services save our clients time while reducing the hassle of in-house accounting so that they instead can spend time focusing on their core competencies.”

Daston’s expansion has been fueled by its recent growth. In 2022, Daston was named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America (#249 in IT services, #190 in Virginia, #222 in Washington, DC., and #3694 overall). Daston also received recognition when it was named 2021 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year for U.S. Federal.

“With NetSuite and Daston’s software in place, plus a team of accountants who are experts in government contracting accounting, this solution is going to be a game-changer for any organization doing business with the government,” Callen said.