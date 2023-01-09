Total Value of Vegan Steaks Market is to Cross US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan steak market net worth is estimated to be around US$ 598.6 Mn in 2023 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033. A report on the vegan steak market predicts the overall valuation of the market to reach up to US$ 1,129.6 Mn by the year 2033.



Meat has long been an important source of nutrients in developed or Western Europe countries making a strong market for vegan steaks for sale as well. On the other hand, there has recently been a rise in demand for traditional protein sources in eastern economies.

As the trend for veganism spreads across these countries, the demand for vegan steak along with other plant based protein alternatives is rising exponentially in the global as well local markets. As people are willing to invest time in learning more about these new food alternatives, vegan steak is anticipated to garner more new consumers in the future.

Key Takeaways from the Vegan Steak Market Study

The US vegan steak market size was estimated to be around US$ 168.5 Mn in the previous year. As per the market analysis report, this regional market contributes to around 30.2% of the overall sales of vegan steak achieved around the world.

Germany is the second leading market in the demand for vegan steaks which contributes to around 16.9% of the overall sales. In the European region, it is the largest market that generated a revenue of US$ 94.3 Mn in the year 2022.

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan is the dominant market in the production and consumption of several plant based food products. As per the market statistics report for the year 2022, this market for vegan steaks in Japan reached a market size of US$ 30.7 Mn.

Contrarily, the United Kingdom is the fastest-growing nation in terms of accepting vegan meat steak alternatives by following a CAGR of 8.5%. Such a higher growth rate is predicted to take the vegan steak market share of the UK from US$ 52 Mn in 2023 to US$ 126.5 Mn by 2033.

On the other hand, vegan food product businesses in China are surfacing as staunch competitors in the global market in these years. Moreover, the overall market for vegan steaks in China is projected to register a higher CAGR OF 6% from 2023 to 2033 concluding at a total value of US$ 97.4 Mn.



Competitive Landscape for the Vegan Steak Market

Danone S.A, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Daiya Foods Inc., Ripple Foods Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Eat Just, Inc., Beyond Meat, Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Tofutti Brands Inc., Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Gardein, and Field Roast are some of the major players in the global vegan steak market.

The United States is the most lucrative region having a lot of demand for all types of plant based unconventional food items. So a lot of vegan steak market key players are located in this country and tend to monopolize the said market with better product knowledge and higher production capacity. However, the growing focus of governments in other countries, in light of sustainable development commitments, is expected to support the emergence of new market players and compete at a global Level.

Key Segments

By Source:

Soy

Almond

Wheat

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Platforms

Others



By End User:

Packaged Food Industries

Hotels and Restaurants

Retail Food Shops

Domestic Consumers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

