Linework Releases Its App, a New Way of DeFi

MILAN, ITALY, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Linework has released the beta version of its App and started the journey to reach a new way of DeFi.





While individuals and institutions are already starting to explore decentralized financial systems due to the significant increase in cryptocurrency investments, Linework facilitates access to these technologies and benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for people who do not have the knowledge of this world and allows them to take control of the markets and to sell, buy, grow, and create their own economy.

The entire ecosystem moves around the Governance Token (Linework Coin – LWC) which is the real backbone that makes it sustainable. The Linework Coin (LWC) has been listed since October 7, 2022.

The App created and imagined by Linework is designed to use simple but decisive products:

NFT Marketplace

Products and Services (E-commerce)

Asset Management

Social Network (uncensored)

Linework has created a decentralized, peer-to-peer system that is accessible to anyone and anywhere. Its DeFi application has the potential to democratize financial systems by enabling anyone to have access to financial services, especially underserved communities that do not or cannot have access to financial institutions, such as those who live in remote areas, are unemployed, or live in difficult socio-economic situations.

Moreover, every economic activity is transaction-based, whether it is in retail, technology, or social media. Linework DeFi applications go beyond financial services and will keep integrating more services or products we use today in order to strengthen the "virtual world" and the "real world".

DeFi transactions don't request any information on users' financial history or credit scores. As long as a smartphone is available, there is no third party involved in taking a fee to facilitate any transaction. Transactions are instantaneous – no need for clearing and settlement processes and thus costs are diminished. Therefore, it can solve delays and high-cost problems.

About Linework

Linework is a global company that guarantees, through decentralized functions based on the Blockchain, the freedom of expression, growth, and evolution of people in difficulty, starting with:

1. By simplifying the process of selling artworks through NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and making it available to artists around the world;

2. By creating a full E-commerce without bonds or obligations. Everyone can create their own online store, and share products and services with their community.

The entire team, alongside external consultants, is fundamentally involved in providing new digital solutions to serve people. However, to guarantee the success of the operations, Linework has gathered specific skills both on the board and in the operative business unit.

