Ideal Image Announces Sharon M. Leite as CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, announced that Sharon M. Leite has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Ms. Leite will succeed David Prokupek, the Company’s current CEO who will continue with the Company as an advisor.

As a seasoned veteran of consumer-focused businesses, Ms. Leite brings over 25 years of experience in strategy development, brand building, product innovation, digital engagement, and assembling world class teams that deliver results. In her new role as CEO of Ideal Image, Ms. Leite will drive brand strategy, accelerate the development of talent, create a best-in-class organizational culture, manage the Company’s resources and operations and partner with the Company’s board of directors.

“I am delighted to join the team at Ideal Image, with its strong track record. There is tremendous opportunity to reimagine the brand in the dynamic aesthetics, beauty and wellness categories,” said Sharon Leite. “Ideal Image has set itself apart in the industry and has been the market leader. I look forward to working with Ideal’s leadership team and dedicated associates and thank David for creating a platform which allows us to accelerate our plan to deliver affordable luxury through our treatments across North America.”

Most recently, Ms. Leite was the CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, and led the Company’s renewed growth strategy that brought industry-leading innovation, quality, and expertise to the health and wellness category. During her tenure, she launched a technology-driven format, opened distribution to new sales channels, increased development and innovation of their private brand portfolio, introduced personalization initiatives, pioneered an expansive CBD hemp extract merchandising program, and expanded the business into Asia. She also inked integrated partnerships with industry leaders such as WW (formerly Weight Watchers), and licensing agreements with Warner Bros., DC Comics. Additionally, Ms. Leite was instrumental in redefining The Vitamin Shoppe’s brand story and mission, ultimately creating a purpose-driven and inclusive culture that delivered the best overall performance in the Company’s history while championing a variety of community focused and charitable efforts.

Previously, Ms. Leite was the President of Godiva Chocolatier in North America, leading a turnaround that returned the North American business to profitability. Ms. Leite also served as the President of Sally Beauty, U.S. and Canada, an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products. Earlier in her career, Ms. Leite held leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at Pier 1 Imports, Bath & Body Works, Gap Inc., and The Walt Disney Company.

“We’re excited for Ideal Image’s next phase of growth under Sharon’s leadership and her proven ability to expand store networks, elevate brands and deliver superior guest experiences. Sharon shares our vision of making Ideal Image the brand of choice for aesthetic services,” said Marc Magliacano, Ideal Image Chairman and a Managing Partner in L Catterton's Flagship Fund. “On behalf of the board of directors, I also want to thank David for his considerable contributions to Ideal Image over the past five years," added Magliacano.

Ms. Leite currently serves on the Boards of The National Retail Federation, The Lovesac Company, Women in Retail Leadership, Performing Arts Fort Worth, and the Neeley Business School at Texas Christian University. She will also join the Ideal Image Board of Directors.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.

Media Contact:

ICR

IdealImage@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59f16aff-d5dc-4db0-9010-7f76bf69ade5