Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 22.11.30

| Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE

December 8, 2022                                 

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
November 30, 20228.937.085 

Gross total voting rights:
15.431.234
Net* total voting rights:
15.373.821

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 30112022