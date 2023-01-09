Sogeclair: Yearly Statement 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

English French

Blagnac, France, January 09th 2022-5.30 pm

Yearly Statement H2 2022 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont





In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 30 December 2022, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 2,751

Cash balance: €13,913.89

During the 2nd half 2022 it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 6,931 titres €134,432.40 110 transactions SALE 5,633 titres €106,298.80 141 transactions

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 30 June 2021, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1,563

Cash balance: €39,927.75

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3,606

Cash balance: €51,114.70

