N-Butanol Market is estimated to be US$ 3.4 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period (2022-32) - By PMI

Covina , Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normal butanol, also called normal alcohol, is a 4-carbon, linear alcohol, normal butanol is almost insoluble in water, but soluble in almost all organic solvents, n-butanol has very low-level impurities and can be used as a raw material for a variety of chemicals, and it is widely used as a solvent because it dissolves many organic substances. Butanol is a very competitive renewable biofuel for use in internal combustion engines, given its many advantages, in this review, the properties of butanol are compared with conventional gasoline, diesel fuel and some widely used biofuels, namely methanol, ethanol, biodiesel. Butanol can be produced by fermentation using several microorganisms such as Clostridium acetobutylicum and Clostridium beijerinci. Butanol is produced from propylene by an oxo process or an aldol process starting from acetaldehyde, acetone (a co-product of butanol fermentation) is produced either by a cum hydroxide process or by catalytic dehydration of isopropanol. N-Butanol is a colorless liquid produced from propylene and also as a product of ethanol fermentation of sacchari and sugars. The market is driven by increasing demand for n-butanol as a solvent due to its solubility and compatibility with many resin formulations and aqueous systems, making n-butanol a widely used solvent in many end-use applications. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in major countries such as China and India have increased the demand for n-butanol over the past few years.

The report “N-Butanol Market, By Application (Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvents, Plasticizers), By End-Use industry (Agriculture, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Marine, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Personal Care ) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 “

Key Highlights:

In April 2021, a truck loading gantry of BPCL petrochemicals products was inaugurated and the first parcel of N-Butanol was flagged off from the Kochi refinery on April 2021. N-Butanol is one of the major petrochemicals produced and sold in 'global economic size'.

In November 2021, the world's dependence on fossil fuels is a major factor in the global warning, which increases the level of carbon dioxide (CO2 in the atmosphere. A new paper published in the journal Nature shows the next, potentially optimal, approach. The carbon positive production of N-Butanol.

Analyst View:

N-Butanol is most useful and important for various applications, it is used in plastics, polymers, lubricants, brake fluids and synthetic rubber, and it can be used as a fuel source, and powerful solvent for cleaning and polishing products. N-Butanol is present in numerous beverages and foods and is used as a food additive in the USA. N-Butanol market innovation is increasing worldwide due to more efficient and usable technology development products and also Growing population in emerging regions, increased infrastructure and construction activities are expected to increase the global consumption of n-butanol.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4972





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “N-Butanol Market, By Application (Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvents, Plasticizers), By End-Use industry (Agriculture, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Marine, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Personal Care) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/N-Butanol-Market-4972

Key Market Insights from the report:

N-Butanol Market accounted for US$ 3.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 9.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.1 %. The N-Butanol Market is segmented based on Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

Based on Application, N-Butanol Market is segmented into Butyl Acrylate, Butyl Acetate, Glycol Ethers, Direct Solvents, and Plasticizers.

Based on End-Use Industry, N-Butanol Market is segmented into Agriculture, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Marine, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Personal Care.

By Region, the N-Butanol Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of N-Butanol Market:

The prominent players operating in the N-Butanol Market includes, BASF, OQ Chemicals, DOW Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Galaxy Chemicals, KH Neochem Co. Ltd, SABIC, Sasol Limited, Petro china.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

N-Butanol Market, By Application Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Butyl Acrylate Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Butyl Acetate Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Glycol Ethers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Direct Solvents Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Plasticizers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

N-Butanol Market, By End-Use Industry, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Agriculture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Building & Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Paints & Coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Marine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pharmaceutical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Chemical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Personal Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Request Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4972



About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Silicon Monoxide Market, By Product ((3N)99.9%, (4N)99.99%, and Others), By Application (Coating Applications, Anode Material Application, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Caustic Soda Market, By Type (Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, Other Production Processes), By Product (Liquid Caustic Soda, Solid Caustic Soda, Caustic Soda Flake, Caustic Soda Particle), By Application (Organic, Alumina, Soaps, Water Treatment, Food, Inorganic, Paper & Pulp, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

3. Calcium Hypochlorite Market, By Production Process (Calcium Process, Sodium Process), By Application (Water Treatment, Bleaching, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029