Bring Home Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ with Dickey’s Build Your Own Big Yellow Box

Dallas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue lovers, rejoice! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is introducing an easy and convenient to go box that is perfect for any gathering. Visit your local Dickey’s and let our experienced pitmaster help you pick out your fan favorite BBQ menu items for your Big Yellow Box. You can order online or in the Dickey’s app for curbside pick up, take out, and delivery.

Available now, the barbecue restaurant concept is offering their customizable Build Your Own Big Yellow Box. Dickey’s is giving guests the ability to create their own pack from a variety of six hickory wood, pit smoked meats and your choice of five delicious southern style sides. Designed to serve up to 12 people, the box provides a convenient, compact and stress-free catering option that even includes the serving materials. The Build Your Own Big Yellow Box includes:

A choice of two pit-smoked meats totaling four pounds

Three family-sized sides

12 slices of buttery Texas Toast

24 pickles and 24 onions served as a relish tray

Two pints of barbecue sauce

Plates, cutlery and serving utensils

“At Dickey’s, we always want to make sure to offer barbecue lovers delicious and convenient options,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Now, with our Build Your Own Big Yellow Box, they can create their own personalized spread of pit-smoked meats and savory sides, all while enjoying the convenience of our award-winning catering options. It's the best of both worlds!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

