Associa Community Management Corporation Inks Agreements With Two New Luxury Community Partners

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), a leading provider of high-quality community management services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., is pleased to announce that it has been selected as managing partner for two high-profile luxury communities. The agreements call for CMC to provide a complete range of management, financial, and maintenance services.

Colonial Heritage is an active-adult, 55+ community in Williamsburg with more than 1,400 homes that is in the final stages of building out to approximately 1,625 homes. A semi-private community golf club features an 18-hole golf course designed by Arthur Hills and a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse with restaurant, staff offices, meeting space, and activity rooms. There is also a 9,000-square-foot athletic center with indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, and exercise rooms. The community, which features more than 250 acres of common area, offers residents and visitors alike an ideal venue for award-winning golf, fine dining, and special events, such as weddings and banquets.

Colonial Heritage will be managed by ONE Source, a division of Associa formed through a partnership between CMC and Up To Par, LLC, a leading club and hospitality management company specializing in golf, country club, and hospitality operations. ONE Source is an innovative concept that provides premier residential club communities with a single-source solution for homeowners association (HOA), food and beverage, golf, membership, and sales management services.

Amaris is a 12-story waterfront condominium community with 96 luxury units located in Washington, D.C. Designed by world-renowned architect Rafael Viñol, its inspired floorplans feature one to four bedrooms with expansive outdoor balconies offering breathtaking rooftop views. Amenities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, spa and sauna, resident lounge, screening room, valet parking, and a car elevator. The vibrant atmosphere of the surrounding Wharf district and expansive green spaces make for the perfect urban lifestyle.

“These are two of the most prestigious communities in our region and we are extremely proud to be entrusted with their management,” said CMC Branch President John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “Each community is uniquely tailored to the lifestyle desires of their respective residents and we are committed to making sure that these expectations are met.”

