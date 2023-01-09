Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023

        Nanterre, January 09th, 2023

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 04th to January 06th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 04th to January 06th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI4-Jan-23FR000012548640 19096,6702XPAR
VINCI4-Jan-23FR00001254869 81096,7910CEUX
VINCI5-Jan-23FR000012548640 00097,4332XPAR
VINCI5-Jan-23FR000012548610 00097,4761CEUX
VINCI6-Jan-23FR000012548640 00097,8440XPAR
VINCI6-Jan-23FR000012548610 00097,8757CEUX
      
  TOTAL                              150 000 97,3287 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

