Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31st December 2022

Paris, January 09, 2023

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.


DateTotal number of sharesTotal number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock)Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings)Publications
31 December 2022105 569 412179 473 191178 439 5669 January 2023
30 November 2022105 569 412179 476 149178 444 6168 December 2022
31 October 2022105 569 412179 635 081178 601 3748 November 2022
30 September 2022105 569 412179 638 491178 603 98410 October 2022
31 August 2022105 569 412179 590 290178 558 6117 September 2022
31 July 2022105 569 412179 595 222178 565 0408 August 2022
30 June 2022105 569 412179 596 141178 562 99811 July 2022
31 May 2022105 569 412179 733 416178 731 3399 June 2022
30 April 2022105 569 412179 560 530178 564 10113 May 2022
31 March 2022105 569 412179 500 755178 522 35612 April 2022
28 February 2022105 569 412179 387 343178 461 5098 March 2022
31 January 2022105 569 412179 184 927178 259 8469 February 2022
31 December 2021105 569 412178 683 225177 758 07214 January 2022
30 November 2021105 569 412178 505 675177 580 3579 December 2021
31 October 2021105 569 412178 448 082177 522 54015 November 2021
30 September 2021105 569 412178 458 401177 532 69014 October 2021
31 August 2021105 569 412178 464 579177 539 20910 September 2021
31 July 2021105 569 412178 454 611177 529 21611 August 2021
30 June 2021105 569 412178 345 740177 419 97112 July 2021
31 May 2021105 569 412178 123 575177 106 08121 June 2021
30 April 2021105 569 412177 825 777176 862 58011 May 2021
31 March 2021105 569 412177 789 001176 825 69613 April 2021
28 February 2021105 569 412177 738 640176 775 0179 March 2021
31 January 2021105 569 412177 732 981176 765 8388 February 2021
31 December 2020105 569 412177 762 999176 796 2068 January 2021
30 November 2020105 569 412177 793 683176 825 3768 December 2020
31 October 2020105 569 412177 797 393176 831 12512 November 2020
30 September 2020105 569 412177 657 510 176 688 4928 October 2020
31 August 2020105 569 412177 660 861176 692 22610 September 2020
31 July 2020105 569 412177 663 549176 691 79011 August 2020
30 June 2020105 569 412177 663 663176 694 89911 July 2020
31 May 2020105 569 412177 671 725176 298 18911 June 2020
30 April 2020105 569 412177 371 899175 988 01212 May 2020
31 March 2020105 569 412177 385 889176 004 13114 April 2020
29 February 2020105 569 412178 148 779176 773 1759 March 2020
31 January 2020105 569 412178 118 639176 749 29114 February 2020
31 December 2019105 569 412178 108 521176 746 89214 January 2020
30 November 2019105 569 412178 063 668176 708 24712 December 2019
31 October 2019105 569 412178 065 620176 716 21414 November 2019
30 September 2019105 569 412178 068 436176 725 23314 October 2019
31 August 2019105 569 412178 070 314 176 731 79913 September 2019
31 July 2019105 569 412178 071 327176 733 0267 August 2019
30 June 2019105 569 412178 073 631176 742 5069 July 2019
31 May 2019105 569 412178 186 716176 864 00814 June 2019
30 April 2019105 569 412178 231 861176 904 62613 May 2019
31 March 2019105 569 412178 235 213176 907 63211 April 2019
28 February 2019105 569 412178 236 297176 915 201814 March 2019
31 January 2019105 569 412178 238 767176 920 8267 February 2019
31 December 2018105 569 412177 354 174176 036 79510 January 2019

