MANUTAN GROUP : Q1 2022/2023 turnover up by 5.8% compared to Q1 2021/2022, at constant exchange rates and days

Gonesse Cedex, FRANCE

Gonesse, January 9, 2023

MANUTAN GROUP

Q1 2022/2023 turnover up by 5.8% compared to Q1 2021/2022, at constant exchange rates and days

In thousands of eurosDecember 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Total Turnover234 508225 596

In Q1 of the 2022/2023 financial year, Manutan Group's turnover grew by +4.0% compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year. This growth includes a negative currency and day effect of -0.4% and -1.4% respectively (i.e., a turnover growth of +5.8% at constant exchange rates and days). Revenues amounted to 234.5 million euro, compared with 225.6 million euro in the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows:

In thousands of eurosDecember 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Enterprises188 968175 118
South91 17282 210
Centre48 77344 320
West30 43130 723
North10 60910 690
East8 0787 174
Local Authorities45 44650 479
South45 44650 479
TOTAL234 508225 596


At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days1st
Quarter		2nd
Quarter		3rd
Quarter		4th
Quarter		Financial Year
Enterprises+10.1%   +10.1%
South+12.1%   +12.1%
Centre+12.7%   +12.7%
West+1.2%   +1.2%
North+4.2%   +4.2%
East+17.6%   +17.6%
Local Authorities-9.2%   -9.2%
South-9.2%   -9.2%
TOTAL+5.8%   +5.8%

The Group's performance in the first quarter was driven by the Enterprises division, where all areas showed growth compared to last year.

The Local Authorities Division reported a decline in activity. It was impacted by the reduction in spending by local authorities as a result of the inflationary context and rising costs that affect their business.

Given the current inflationary and uncertain context, the Group will devote its best efforts to mitigating any impacts. The Group will maintain the implementation of its development strategy, focusing on the expansion of the responsible offer, storage capacities, as well as on the strengthening of the business model combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and the necessary operational agility.

About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialized in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimization strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 906.5 million euros in 2021/2022. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Q2 2022/2023 Turnover
Scheduled for April 19, 2023 (after market closure)

