English French

Gonesse, January 9, 2023

MANUTAN GROUP

Q1 2022/2023 turnover up by 5.8% compared to Q1 2021/2022, at constant exchange rates and days

In thousands of euros December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total Turnover 234 508 225 596

In Q1 of the 2022/2023 financial year, Manutan Group's turnover grew by +4.0% compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year. This growth includes a negative currency and day effect of -0.4% and -1.4% respectively (i.e., a turnover growth of +5.8% at constant exchange rates and days). Revenues amounted to 234.5 million euro, compared with 225.6 million euro in the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows:

In thousands of euros December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Enterprises 188 968 175 118 South 91 172 82 210 Centre 48 773 44 320 West 30 431 30 723 North 10 609 10 690 East 8 078 7 174 Local Authorities 45 446 50 479 South 45 446 50 479 TOTAL 234 508 225 596





At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days 1st

Quarter 2nd

Quarter 3rd

Quarter 4th

Quarter Financial Year Enterprises +10.1% +10.1% South +12.1% +12.1% Centre +12.7% +12.7% West +1.2% +1.2% North +4.2% +4.2% East +17.6% +17.6% Local Authorities -9.2% -9.2% South -9.2% -9.2% TOTAL +5.8% +5.8%

The Group's performance in the first quarter was driven by the Enterprises division, where all areas showed growth compared to last year.

The Local Authorities Division reported a decline in activity. It was impacted by the reduction in spending by local authorities as a result of the inflationary context and rising costs that affect their business.

Given the current inflationary and uncertain context, the Group will devote its best efforts to mitigating any impacts. The Group will maintain the implementation of its development strategy, focusing on the expansion of the responsible offer, storage capacities, as well as on the strengthening of the business model combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and the necessary operational agility.

*********************

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialized in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimization strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 906.5 million euros in 2021/2022. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Q2 2022/2023 Turnover

Scheduled for April 19, 2023 (after market closure)

Attachment