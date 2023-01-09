McPhy Energy: Half-year statement on liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF

French English

Grenoble, 9 January 2023

Half-year statement on liquidity agreement

with Natixis ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity agreement between McPhy Energy and Natixis ODDO BHF:

As of 31 December 2022 , the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

Number of shares Cash balance (in euros) 70,482 692,166.24

During the second half of 2022 , the following transactions were carried out:

Number of

transactions Total traded volume Number of shares Amount (in euros) Buy side 6,260 772,402 9,189,686.00 Sell side 6,511 794,431 9,485,753.84

It is recalled that:

Upon the implementation date of the liquidity agreement with Natixis ODDO BHF, the following assets were available:

Number of securities Cash balance (in euros) 4,343 2,500,000

on 30 June 2022 , the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

Number of securities Cash balance (in euros) 92,511 396,099.47





About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

