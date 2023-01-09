Lava for Good’s ‘Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng’ Podcast Returns for Season Two

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lava for Good’s Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng podcast returns for its powerful second season. Hosted by Pulitzer Prize winner, renowned podcast host and producer Maggie Freleng, the series features intimate conversations in Freleng’s unique and celebrated style with people who have spent years in prison for crimes they did not commit. Freleng has spent decades reporting on our nation’s criminal legal system, exposing injustice and sparking serious conversations and a push for change.



Freleng is one of the foremost journalists in criminal justice reform today. Through her celebrated work as the host and producer of the Pulitzer Prize and IDA Documentary Award-winning series Suave and her work on the powerful podcasts Murder in Alliance and Unjust and Unsolved, Freleng is widely recognized for her deeply human approach to criminal justice reform and reporting. In 2022, she joined the team at Lava for Good alongside renowned media executive, author, and justice activist Jason Flom to host her own episodes and personally-selected stories on the long-running, critically-acclaimed Wrongful Conviction series.

(Don’t miss Maggie's powerful guest column in Rolling Stone: "Shackled: The Devastating Reality of Childbirth Behind Bars." )

In addition to her acclaimed podcasts, Maggie’s work has been featured by the LA Times, MSNBC, People, HLN, WNYC, NPR, NBC, WHYY, The Boston Globe, and HuffPost. She was named a “NPR Next Generation Radio fellow” and counted in Ford Foundation’s “50 Women Can Change the World in Journalism.” Freleng is also a sought-after on-screen expert commentator who has appeared for feature segments on VICE, Oxygen, and Dr. Phil, among others.

“Last year I was fortunate enough to join Jason Flom and the team at Lava for Good to share the stories of men and women who, in some cases, have lost decades of their lives being wrongfully incarcerated,” said Freleng. “With season two of this podcast, I’m honored to continue amplifying these marginalized voices, particularly the voices of women who have suffered unimaginable mistreatment at the hands of our criminal legal system.”

“Maggie is a fearless journalist who not only presents the jaw-dropping facts, but who moves deeper to tell the human story behind each of these heartbreaking cases,” said Flom. “One thing we’ve both learned in our decades of working on wrongful conviction cases is that shining a bright light on these stories can have a profound impact. Each of us has the power and the responsibility to demand changes to this brutal and unjust system.”

To listen to Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng and the current slate of Lava for Good series, find them on all major podcast platforms or visit www.lavaforgood.com to learn more.

About Lava for Good

Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences, amplifying the voices of contemporary social justice champions and inspiring action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of podcasts, produced in association with Signal Co. No1, have been downloaded over 40 million times and are credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup, hosted by leading experts, attorneys, activists, formerly incarcerated persons, and journalists on the frontlines of human rights and justice movements, currently includes Bone Valley, Wrongful Conviction, Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, False Confessions, Junk Science, and more, and is available on all major podcast platforms.

