ECPI University to Hold Open House on January 14, 2023

Virginia Beach, VA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECPI University will hold a university-wide Open House on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each ECPI University campus in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas will open its doors for prospective students and their families to:

Tour the campus

Meet with faculty and staff

Watch program-specific interactive demonstrations

Observe ECPI University’s unique hands-on environment

Explore career education options in health sciences, nursing, technology, business and criminal justice

“At ECPI University, we cater to the adult learner. Often our students are working full-time jobs, taking care of their families, and attending school,” says ECPI University President Mark Dreyfus. “We prioritize student engagement, and strive to give potential students and their support system every opportunity to ask questions, walk through our classrooms, and converse with the faculty who run our programs.”

Established in 1966, ECPI University is a leader in career education, offering fast-paced programs, interactive instruction, flexible schedules, and ongoing career support. Students can earn a bachelor’s degree in as little as 2.5 years.

To register for the January 14th Open House, visit www.ecpi.edu.

About ECPI University

Founded in 1966, ECPI University is a private university with 17 locations in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas and online. ECPI is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Questions about the accreditation of ECPI may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org). The university has programs in technology, nursing, health science, business, criminal justice, and culinary arts. Program availability varies by campus. For more information, visit www.ecpi.edu.

