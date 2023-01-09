Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market will value USD 18.9 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the application, technology and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market are BASF SE, Ashland., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, Polycorp Ltd., STEULER-KCH GmbH, Koch Industries, Inc., The STEBBINS Engineering and Manufacturing Company among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Corrosion-protective coatings are employed by industries all over the world to shield goods against degradation, which is typically brought on by moisture, salt spray, oxidation, and other chemical reactions that can damage metals and alloys. Acid-proof linings are also utilized in thermal power plants, the food industry, and pharmaceuticals in addition to petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. This liner is necessary for chemical reactors that operate at temperatures above 125 °C. In certain locations, the chemical and organic solvents are combined with additional acids. The development of coating technologies as well as a variety of end-use sectors has fueled the market's quick expansion for corrosion protection coatings and acid-proof linings worldwide. Additionally, the market has grown as a result of low competitive pressure and rapidly expanding demand. In the upcoming years, a positive growth trajectory is projected for the market for corrosion-protective coatings and acid-proof linings. Higher demand from a number of end-use industries, such as mining and metallurgy, construction, automotive, oil and gas, power generation, construction, marine, oil and gas, and power generation, is responsible for this rise. The market for corrosion protection coatings and acid-proof linings is anticipated to grow significantly as a result of the advent of enhanced coating technologies. A constant rise in the need for corrosion-protective coatings is also expected to lead to significant growth opportunities for the market, as well as little competitor pressure. Technology based on solvents has recently seen a noticeable shift to technology based on water.

Scope of Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Application, Technology, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players BASF SE, Ashland., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, Polycorp Ltd., STEULER-KCH GmbH, Koch Industries, Inc., The STEBBINS Engineering and Manufacturing Company among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The construction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is Oil & Gas, Marine, Power Generation, Automotive, Construction, Transportation Vehicles, Chemicals, and Others. The construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The construction industry's increased use of aqueous coatings and increased attention to extending the lifespan of steel used in residential and commercial building infrastructure are expected to raise demand over the course of the forecast period. Additionally, growth is predicted to be fueled by the growing usage of waterborne paints in the building sector as a result of an improvement in indoor air quality. Demand in the construction sector is anticipated to increase over the next few years due to lower application costs and lower volume consumption per unit area compared to solvent-borne corrosion prevention coatings. The growing consumer movement to metropolitan areas in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to help the building industry.

The solvent-borne segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technology segment is Waterborne, Powder-based, and Solvent-borne. The solvent-borne segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Solvent-borne products accounted for a substantial percentage of market demand in sectors including automotive, manufacturing, and construction due to their improved cohesiveness and thin film applications. Rising industrialization and increased use of steel in building plant buildings are expected to be the main growth drivers for corrosion protection products throughout the course of the forecast period. But due to the high VOC content and improved flammability of these materials, it is projected that the industry will be restricted during the course of the next eight years. Another obstacle to the market's growth is the development of ecologically friendly aqueous materials to replace solvent-borne coatings.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The usage of water-borne coatings is a significant development in the North American industry for wood preservation coatings. The advantages of employing eco-friendly coating materials are becoming more and more apparent to consumers. UV wood preservation coatings are frequently utilised in industrial applications due to their rapid drying time and good manufacturing efficiency. High-solid technology, which utilises less solvent and more solids, now holds a dominant position in the North American wood preservative coatings market. Customers are favouring coatings with low odour and strong durability more and more in the North American wood preservation coatings market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's corrosion protection coatings and acid proof lining market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. The rapid growth of many end-use industries in this area is one of the main causes cited for this predicament.

China

China’s corrosion protection coatings and acid proof lining market size was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the fact that China is both the world's largest user and supplier of crude oil, any changes affecting the sector's expansion activities are anticipated to have a significant impact on the country's coating industry. As a result, the numerous industries in the area are growing. Due to these advancements in a number of activities, it is predicted that the market for corrosion protection coatings and acid-proof lining will expand throughout the course of the forecast period.

India

India's corrosion protection coatings and acid proof lining market size was valued at USD 0.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. This is a result of the region's expanding need for anti-corrosion coating from the power generating, automotive, and transportation industries.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the Corrosion Protection Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market is mainly driven by the rising demand from end-user industries.

