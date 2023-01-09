Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market will reach to USD 10.7 Billion in 2022 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the corrosion protection polymer coating market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the corrosion protection polymer coating market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, technology, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global corrosion protection polymer coating market are Koch Knight LLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Jotun A/S, STEULER - KCH GmbH, Axalta Coating Systems, Polycorp Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., and BASF Coating GmbH among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide corrosion protection polymer coating market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Corrosion-inhibiting coatings, environmental barriers, and coatings that protect substrate materials from the elements are all included under the single phrase that is "corrosion protection coatings." The increase in demand for the procedure from manufacturing industries around the world is one of the major drivers of the corrosion protection coatings market's expansion. Due to coating applications' higher toughness and endurance, the market's growth is accelerated in end-user industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, infrastructure, and automotive. The increase in demand for coatings as a result of their qualities such as chemical and heat resistance, UV radiation, abrasion, increased toughness, and dimensional stability also influences the demand for coatings. The demand for effective procedures and prolonged equipment life is also rising. Strict government laws and regulations, the expansion of end-user industries, technical improvements in modern buildings, and the rise in concerns about corrosion losses and damage all have a beneficial impact on the corrosion protection coatings market. Additionally, during the forecast period, eco-friendly coatings will offer market participants profitable opportunities. The corrosion protection coatings market is expected to grow steadily as these coatings help in protecting irreplaceable assets and increase machine lifespan.

Scope of Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Koch Knight LLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Jotun A/S, STEULER - KCH GmbH, Axalta Coating Systems, Polycorp Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., and BASF Coating GmbH among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The epoxy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is polyurethane, epoxy, zinc, alkyd, chlorinated rubber, acrylic, and others. The epoxy segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Epoxy coatings have excellent heat and corrosion resistance, are durable and provide protection for metal surfaces. Epoxy coatings are quick and easy to apply compared to traditional powder coatings.

The solvent-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technology segment is solvent-based, water-based, powder-based, and others. The solvent-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Solvent-based products accounted for a substantial percentage of market demand in the automotive, manufacturing, and construction industries because of their improved cohesiveness and thin film applications. Rising industrialization and increased use of steel in building plant buildings are expected to be the main growth drivers for corrosion protection products throughout the course of the forecast period.

The construction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is oil and gas, construction, petrochemical, marine, infrastructure, water treatment, power generation, and others. The construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The construction industry's increased use of aqueous coatings and increased attention to extending the lifespan of steel used in residential and commercial building infrastructure are expected to raise demand over the course of the forecast period. Additionally, growth is predicted to be fueled by the growing usage of waterborne paints in the building sector as a result of an improvement in indoor air quality. Demand in the construction sector is anticipated to increase over the next few years due to lower application costs and lower volume consumption per unit area compared to solvent-borne corrosion prevention coatings. The growing consumer movement to metropolitan areas in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to help the building industry.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the corrosion protection polymer coating include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Demand is expected to rise quickly over the forecast period as a result of industry expansion in the manufacturing, shipbuilding, automotive, construction, and construction sectors. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that increased regional government investment in enhancing the energy infrastructure in developing economies, particularly China and India, will stimulate demand. As end-use industries like shipbuilding and repair and petrochemicals in China have grown, so has the demand for corrosion-protective coating. The expansion of local industry, which is expected to boost demand, will probably be accompanied by cheaper labor and easier access to raw materials.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's corrosion protection polymer coating market size was valued at USD 0.112 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.141 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. Because a variety of industries—including manufacturing, shipbuilding, construction, and the automotive industry—have expanded, there are more raw materials available, and labor costs are lower in the region.

China

China’s corrosion protection polymer coating market size was valued at USD 0.240 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.354 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. The country's growing urbanization is encouraging the growth of end-use sectors like building, power generation, and chemicals, and China is a large producer and user of corrosion protection coatings. According to estimations, the infrastructure sector dominates the market in China under consideration. China serves as a hub for chemical processing because of its significant global chemical production. Due to the increasing demand for various chemicals around the world, protective coating is expected to become more necessary in this industry over the course of the forecast period.

India

India's corrosion protection polymer coating market size was valued at USD 0.192 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.265 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. The major companies in this region focus on developing superior high-performance corrosion protection coatings that are resistant to water, acid, chemicals, and hydrocarbons. The simplicity of cleaning, better longevity, and decreased maintenance costs are further areas for improvement that are being taken into account.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the corrosion protection polymer coating market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand.

