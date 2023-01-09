MBG Amply-5 Private Networks Launches, Enhancing 5G for Private Networks

The MBG AMPLY-5 solution improves connectivity, increases network capacity, and works with any major carrier



AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR), holding company of AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company, has launched MBG Amply-5 Private Networks, its new solution offering to extend and enhance enterprise networks using cellular extension technologies.

A 5G-capable private network solution, MBG Amply-5 extends enterprise systems to the outdoor campus, surrounding area, and even city-wide coverage by utilizing private LTE/5G, Wi-Fi, fiber PON, mmWave, and ethernet across the network system. MBG Amply-5 network is a high-speed data network utilizing unlicensed 5G spectrum, to cover broad areas, combined with high-speed fiber, mmWave, and Wi-Fi to cover densely congregated areas, such as stadiums, arenas, and busy commercial locations. The Amply-5 network is seamless for the user because it utilizes the mobile device’s inherent capabilities to move through the network.

“MBG Amply-5 Private Networks is a game changer. It costs much less than traditional ethernet and WiFi systems and allows expansion as needed at a lower capital cost,” explained James Frinzi, CEO and Chairman of AMRR. “The Amply-5 private network is also a ‘data only’ network acting as a private LAN extension. This is not a cellular carrier extension, and it is an unlicensed spectrum data network enabling VoIP apps. These factors make it particularly attractive in the marketplace.”

MBG Amply-5 Private Networks can provide solutions for expanding private enterprise networks used by hospitals, universities, government offices, corporations, and the like. Additionally, Amply-5 enables private networks to lease out their bandwidth or access points to public networks or other parties, helping improve 5G access and fuel IoT technologies.

About American Metals Recycling and Recovery

AMRR is the holding company of AMR Resources, LLC, a leading Telcom, IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.



Mike McClure

5127184005

mike.mcclure@multibandglobal.com