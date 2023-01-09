Wood Preservative Coating Market will worth USD 3,573 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the wood preservative coating market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the wood preservative coating market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global wood preservative coating market are Janssen Preservation & Material Protection, Akzo Nobel, Lonza Group, PPG Industries, Lanxess, RUTGERS Organics GmbH, BASF Wolman, Kurt Obermeier GmbH, Sarpap & Cecil Industries, Koopers Holdings, and Troy among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide wood preservative coating market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Coatings made of wood preservers prevent the wood from ageing or decaying as a result of mould development, fungal rot, decay, sap stains, or wood-eating insects. Both the treatment method and the use of treated products may raise issues for human health and the environment. Wood preservation coatings contain a variety of active substances, such as organic and inorganic chemicals. Tebuconazole, cyproconazole, propiconazole, and other organic chemicals are contained along with the inorganic components of chromium, copper, and arsenic. For aboveground applications, oxylated copper and IPBC (3-iodo-2-propynyl butyl carbamate) are occasionally utilised. Two common oil-type preservatives, creosote and pentachlorophenol solutions have often only been applied in circumstances involving occasional interaction with people. The exception is copper naphthenate, a less widely used preservative that was more recently created. Oil-type preservatives might seem or feel oily to the touch and have a unique odour. Leaching is avoided by using water-based wood treatments. Because copper naphthenate is relatively water-insoluble, it resists leaching. Leaching happens most quickly during the first few months of use and is most noticeable in products with high levels of retention and a large proportion of the exposed surface area.

Scope of Wood Preservative Coating Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product Type, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Janssen Preservation & Material Protection, Akzo Nobel, Lonza Group, PPG Industries, Lanxess, RUTGERS Organics GmbH, BASF Wolman, Kurt Obermeier GmbH, Sarpap & Cecil Industries, Koopers Holdings, and Troy among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The water-borne segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is water-borne and solvent-borne. The water-borne segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Water-borne wood preservation coatings have a higher volume share across all areas. Due to rigorous environmental regulations and increased knowledge of the benefits of water-borne coatings, it is projected that water-borne system types will become more and more common. For instance, water-borne new alkyd composition coatings with outstanding performance were developed by the Dow Chemical Company. High adhesion, low HAPs and VOC emissions, low toxicity and flammability, and reductions in air pollutants are some advantages of water-borne system types that are influencing the local economy.

The preservatives segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is stains, vanishes, preservatives, shellacs, and others. The preservatives segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In order to increase the longevity of the finished product, it is essential to use products with wood preservative coatings. Insect repellent is predicted to have a significant market share among other preservatives in terms of both value and volume due to its inherent benefits of protection from decay. Customers select bug preservatives comprised of pentachlorophenol, azoles, borates, etc.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the wood preservative coating include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The usage of water-borne coatings is a significant development in the North American industry for wood preservation coatings. The advantages of employing eco-friendly coating materials are becoming more and more apparent to consumers. UV wood preservation coatings are frequently utilised in industrial applications due to their rapid drying time and good manufacturing efficiency. High-solid technology, which utilises less solvent and more solids, now holds a dominant position in the North American wood preservative coatings market. Customers are favouring coatings with low odour and strong durability more and more in the North American wood preservation coatings market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's wood preservative coatings market size was valued at USD 42.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 62.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. Due to growing environmental awareness of the risks of using low-quality and harmful compounds in wood preservative coatings, sustainable wood preservative coatings are becoming more popular in developed countries like Germany. The market for ecologically friendly goods is growing, and companies like BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., and Dow Chemical are increasing their market shares of UV-curing and water-based wood preservative coatings.

China

China’s wood preservative coatings market size was valued at USD 29 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 39 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. The wood preservation coatings market is primarily driven by the rising demand for wood and wood-based goods in both indoor and outdoor applications due to their abundance and adaptability.

India

India's wood preservative coatings market size was valued at USD 21.7 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 27 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing urbanisation of the world is one of the primary drivers of the wood preservative market's expansion. The market is developing as a result of rising demand for chemicals used to preserve wood from landscaping products as well as rising wood consumption in homes and companies. The use of wood for interior design, wooden flooring in buildings, and the growing trend toward environmentally friendly wood preservative chemicals all have an impact on the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the wood preservative coating market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand in the construction sector.

