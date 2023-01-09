Georgia Black Home Educators Network Presents Flourish 2023: The Black Family Homeschool Conference

Clarkston, GA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLARKSTON, GA.—The Georgia Black Home Educations Network (GBHEN) will present Flourish 2023: The Black Family Homeschool Conference on Jan. 25–27, 2023, at the DeKalb Conference Center in Clarkston, GA.

The aim of the conference is to empower, energize, and encourage Black homeschooling families and to highlight the path of home education. This event is made possible by the generous support of the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), the largest homeschool advocacy group in the United States.

“African Americans families are experiencing a sense of healing through our homeschool … [and] are doing what our ancestors always had to do, which is to educate ourselves,” said keynote speaker Dr. Cheryl Fields-Smith, University of Georgia professor and home education researcher.

The conference is tailored to address the concerns of Black homeschooling families by providing access to education and parenting experts. In addition to Dr. Cheryl Fields-Smith, Amber O’Neal Johnston, author of A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond, will be among featured keynote speakers.

“We are very excited to be a part of a freedom movement where Black families are discovering the beauty of home education,” said GBHEN co-founder Nicole Doyle.

The conference will present programming tracks for parents, leaders, and teens, and is available nationwide on a virtual platform, thanks to the VELA Education Fund .

Topics include:

Georgia Homeschooling 101

Developing the Four-Year High School Plan

Home Education Support Group: Administrative & Operational Concerns

Drafting IEPs and Understanding the Twice Exceptional Learner

Homeschooling Your Way: Methods & Philosophies Black Homeschooling Fathers Panel

Visit www.georgiablackhomeeducators.org/conference to register.

About GBHEN

GBHEN is a collaboration of homeschool organizations and nonprofits with a mission to empower Black families to realize the educational possibilities of homeschooling. The founding members are Nicole Doyle of DeKalb Christian Home Educators in Stone Mountain, Ga., Andrea Hall of EPIC Homeschool Network in Austell, GA., and Michelle Shaw of Northeast Independent Preparatory Academy in Lilburn, GA.

GBHEN has partnered with HSLDA, VELA Education Fund, yes. every kid., National School Choice Week, and over 30 home education advocates and experts, in order to present practical supports for underserved homeschooling communities and families. More information is available at http://www.georgiablackhomeeducators.com .

