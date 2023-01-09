Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NASDAQ: STEL) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results. The call will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on January 27, 2023, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com, under Press Releases.



Conference Call and Live Webcast

Participants may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70fcd05aee4348f7b0dc18ea083f2b2c to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://ir.stellarbancorpinc.com/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. and to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations:

IR@stellarbancorpinc.com