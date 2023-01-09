United States Mint Announces Call for Artists

Washington, DC, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce a call for artists to participate in its Artistic Infusion Program (AIP). Established in 2003, the Mint AIP contracts with talented, professional American artists who represent diverse backgrounds and a variety of interests. The AIP was specifically designed with the objective of enriching and invigorating the designs of United States coins and medals. The program meets that goal by developing a pool of talented external artists who are prepared to work closely with the Mint’s staff, including the United States Mint Chief Engraver and Medallic Artists, to create and submit new designs for selected coin and medal programs throughout the year. Interested artists are highly encouraged to submit applications for consideration.

AIP artists’ designs are found on many coins and medals. In most cases, the artist’s initials appear on the final coins or medals, along with the initials of the Mint Medallic Artist who sculpted the selected designs. Artist information is included in historical documents, Certificates of Authenticity, and promotional materials.

Artists who join the AIP work under a task order contract from their own studios, providing candidate designs in the form of finished drawings. Under current AIP provisions, artists are paid $2,000 to $3,000 per assignment. In addition, artists receive a $5,000 bonus for every design selected for use on a coin or medal.

The Mint will be accepting applications for the program beginning January 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time (ET). Applicants must fill out an application form and submit five to ten images of work from their portfolio. Following Evaluation Phase One, the Mint may invite selected participants to join the AIP without further evaluation. Those applicants selected for further evaluation will be invited to Evaluation Phase Two, which will require the submission of a resume or CV, a web link to their online portfolio, and the development and submission of a demonstration design for which each selected artist will be paid a fee of $1,500.

The Mint is especially interested in artists who will bring innovative perspectives and utilize symbolism in their work to clearly and evocatively convey subjects and themes. From portraits and landscapes to depictions of notable achievements in American history, coin and medal designs require rendering a range of subjects and themes on a small space.

To serve as an AIP Designer, a candidate must be:

A citizen of the United States

At least 18 years old at the time of application submission

A professional artist with work either published, produced, or exhibited in any design-driven media such as illustration, graphic design, animation, concept art, comics, collectibles, poster art, street art, tattoo art, or any other outlets where design integrity is at a premium

To be considered, artists must register online at www.usmint.gov/callforartists and submit their application, including images, by March 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time (ET).

About the United States Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

