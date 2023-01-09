Quad Cities Furniture Store Admits Many Customers are Surprised to Learn It Offers Quality Interior Design Services

Davenport, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor of Davenport, Iowa has long been known for providing quality home furnishings to those in the Quad Cities and its surrounding areas. But what this reputable home furnishing store does goes well beyond just offering some of the highest quality furniture products that are made in the USA. Many customers that come to them are surprised to learn that the company also provides quality interior design services. This helps to take the guesswork and stress out of the furniture shopping process for its customers.

Tonia Noordt, a member of this La-Z-Boy Furniture store’s design team, says, “We offer a great source for people to go to for quality home furnishings. That’s the easy part. What’s not so easy is for those that shop with us to choose between the many different colors and pattern choices that our furniture selections come in. This is where the seasoned design professionals at our Davenport store like me can really help. We are very good at helping Quad Cities homeowners create the living spaces of their dreams.” She went on to add that every member of the store's design team is not only very experienced but is also often recommended to the friends and family members of those they have helped. It’s something that every design team member at the Davenport store is very proud of. Noordt also mentioned that most people that come to them for interior design assistance are surprised that the store does not charge for this service. Customers are also often impressed with their design software which helps them get a glimpse of what a proposed living space will look like before they make final La-Z-Boy Furniture purchasing decisions.

The spokesperson for this Quad Cities furniture store added that of course, those that come to them for interior design assistance need furniture to put in the spaces that their team helps to create, and their La-Z-Boy furniture products are an excellent choice for that. La-Z-Boy offers a full range of great-looking, comfortable furniture that’s designed to help customers create the look and ultimately, home of their dreams. She says the sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners, and more that they offer come in a variety of styles and are customizable to match each customer’s unique desired look. Customers can also expect their furniture products to be of the highest quality construction and craftsmanship. Noordt added, “When La-Z-Boy furniture is combined with our professional design services, we feel it’s the best way to help our customers bring their vision to life so they can feel confident and live life in their homes comfortably.”

Those that have taken advantage of the interior design services that La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor of Davenport offers often state in reviews how happy they are with that decision. Phillis Buckalew wrote, “I have purchased La-Z-Boy furniture over many years and have always been very happy with the quality. This is the first time I have used their free design service. It was a very helpful and easy process. I would highly recommend people utilize this service because it takes a lot of guesswork out of the decision making.” Jenna Rokes proclaimed, “I had the pleasure to work with Aaron and Katie to help with the interior design of my home. Both were fantastic. We first met at the store, then again at our house, then at the store once again. They worked with what we wanted, what our style was, and the things in our living room that we wanted to keep such as our rug and TV stand. We were so impressed with their design software that allowed us to see a mockup of our space including their suggestions for it. Wow! They never pressured us for anything during the process. Until a friend told me they used La-Z-Boy furniture’s interior design services in Davenport I had no idea this option existed. I would highly recommend it to anyone!”

More on the quality furniture and interior design services that La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor of Davenport, Iowa has to offer can be obtained by calling the store. People can also refer to its website for this information or go to the company’s Facebook Page which is located at https://www.facebook.com/LazboyofDavenport.

###

For more information about La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, contact the company here:



La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor

Tonia Noordt

(563) 355-7801

storemgr@lazboydav.com

4775 Elmore Ave

Davenport, IA 52807