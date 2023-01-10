JFOODO Presents the Unexplored Bliss of Japanese Yellowtail Buri

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buri may very well be the National fish of Japan, which has been loved by Japanese people since ancient times. This versatile juicy and full-of-umami fish is often served as crudo, sushi, or sashimi, but Buri is getting its due when 10 top chefs (seven in New York City and three in Los Angeles) each serve a specially crafted Buri dish during JFOODO's month-long Buri promotion from Jan. 10 - Feb. 6. This special promotion is designed to cast a wide net on the fish, which is also known as Japanese Hamachi, Yellowtail, or Amberjack.

Both wild and farmed Buri are extremely popular in Japan. Farmed Buri is delicious all year round, but wild Buri is seasonable in the colder months. Japanese Buri is rich in nutritional value and contains abundant quantities of Omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA and EPA, which are important for brain and heart health. The chefs were asked to come up with a dish using Buri that reflected their cuisine to show that the fish can be adapted to cuisines other than Japanese. In the hands of these masters, Buri takes on personalities from France, America, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Japan. It is showcased poached, grilled, steamed, sauteed, and raw, but every way the result is pure perfection. Diners will get to experience the bliss of Buri at the following participating restaurants. To view photos and videos, go to JFOODO Buri website.

-New York City-

Jua, Chef Hoyoung Kim

BANG-EO Slow-cooked Buri with smoked bone sauce

Contra, Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske

Olive Oil Poached Buri with Radish Broth and Charred Scallions

The Musket Room, Chef Mary Attea

Japanese Buri Crudo with Winter Citrus, Pistachios, and Pomegranate

Scarpetta New York, Chef Jorge Espinoza

Buri Confit

Oceans, Chef Andy Kitko

Grilled Japanese Buri, Matsutake Mushrooms, Black Truffle, Peking Duck Broth

Veranda, Chef George Mendes

Buri Confit

Essex Pearl, Chef Daniel Le

Coconut-Fish Sauce Braised Buri

-Los Angles-

Citrin, Chef Josiah Citrin

Japanese Buri Collar Roasted and Glazed, Carrot Escabeche, Yuzu Emulsion, Puffed Grains

Shibumi, Chef David Schlosser

Grilled wild Japanese Buri - Buri, dried persimmon "hoshigaki", ginger

Kinn, Chef Ki Kim

Charcoal grilled Buri with oyster cream and turnip

For more information, go to the JFOODO Buri website

JFOODO was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world.

