IBA announces contract with Moffitt Cancer Center for a Proteus®ONE proton therapy solution in Florida, US

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 10 January 2023 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces that it has received the downpayment for a contract signed at the end of December 2022 with the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital (“Moffitt”) in Tampa, Florida, US, for the installation of its Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy system. As Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, Moffitt previously announced this new proton therapy treatment facility as part of its ongoing expansion.

IBA’s Proteus®ONE, as the only user-centric compact Imaged Guided Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy solution, includes Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and an open gantry solution with surface-guided proton therapy capabilities enabling high-quality treatments with optimized patient throughput and excellent user and patient experience. The contract with Moffitt includes a 10-year operation and maintenance agreement, and it is expected that patients will start being treated in 2026.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract ranges between 40-50 million US dollars. Revenue recognition on the contract started in 2022.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This new contract bolsters IBA’s market-leading position in the US and globally, marking IBA’s ninth Proteus®ONE in the region and 40th Proteus®ONE worldwide. As an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, Moffitt is renowned for scientific excellence and innovative research, and we look forward to working with them to deliver world-class cancer care to patients. With another high-quality contract secured, an active global pipeline and an all-time record order intake in 2022, IBA has entered 2023 in a position of confidence.”

Patrick Hwu, Chief Executive Officer of Moffitt Cancer Center, said: “Our sole mission at Moffitt is to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. Proton therapy is a revolutionary and innovative tool to help us accomplish this mission for our patients and their loved ones. As the global market leader, IBA was the clear choice to partner with us as we continue innovating with this exciting treatment.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com



About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 53 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 7,800 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235





