Femoral Stems Market to Garner $410.28 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 269.38 million in 2022 femoral stem market will reach USD 410.28 million by 2030. The increasing prevalence of orthopaedic diseases such as osteoporosis and Rheumatoid arthritis is expected to drive the market’s growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of hip replacement surgeries and advances in femoral stems will provide growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Femoral Stem Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest femoral stem market share. Key factors favouring the growth of the Femoral stem market in North America are the growing incidence of osteoporosis & osteoarthritis and the rising number of sports & road injuries. Furthermore, favourable reimbursement policies for patients also adds to the market’s growth in the region,



The cementless segment is expected to augment the femoral stem market during the forecast period.



The cementless segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Cementless surgeries for the femoral stem allow easy movement of the patients while taking care of the area where the surgery was performed. This is expected to propel the segment’s growth.



The revision surgeries segment market size is 156.24 million in 2022



The revision surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Most of the primary surgeries are unsuccessful, and some wear about after some years, which increases the need for revision surgeries, propelling the segment’s growth.



Advancement in market



In July 2021, Medacta declared the hip revision Portfolio's expansion. AMIS(R)-K Long, Iliac Screw Mpact 3D Metal, and 3D Metal(R) B-Cage are used in its initial surgeries. These products further expand the Medacta Hip Revision Platform along with the M-Vizion Modular Femoral Revision Stem.



In August 2021, EMPOWR Dual Mobility was introduced by DJO, a Colfax Corporation company, to give surgeons a way to treat a sizable patient population in need of improved joint stability.



In January 2021, Sunshine Orthobiotics established a branch of its hospital for hip replacements.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rise in prevalence of bone-related issues



The rising incidences of osteoarthritis cases worldwide are expected to drive the market’s growth. Increasing awareness of the advantages of robotically assisted medical operations, increasing the number of surgical procedures, and increasing traffic accidents are all factors driving the market growth rate.



Restraint: High cost



The increasing cost of hip replacement and femoral stem replacement surgeries are expected to hinder the market’s growth. Many people suffering from bone-related issues do not prefer surgeries as the surgery cost is too high, which affects the market’s growth over the forecast period.



Opportunity: Increasing research and development activities



Rising investment in research & development, particularly in developed and developing nations, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The integration of cutting-edge technology into healthcare facilities is being researched and developed, accelerating the market's growth rate.



Challenge: Chances of failure in case of primary surgery



Hip replacement done by using the primary surgery method may get failed in future, due to which the patient has to go for revision surgery. The failure in the case of primary surgery is challenging the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the femoral stem market are:



● Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd.

● Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

● PETER BREHM GmbH

● Smith and Nephew plc

● Stryker Corp.

● Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

● Johnson and Johnson

● Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl

● Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

● Amplitude SAS



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Cemented

● Cementless



By Application:



● Revision Surgical

● Primary Surgical



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



