Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 01

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 02

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 01, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement2,262,500   195,451,012
02 January 2023 11,000  107.70  1,184,700
03 January 2023 10,000 107.86 1,078,600
04 January 2023 10,000  108.74  1,087,400
05 January 2023 10,000 108.52 1,085,200
06 January 2023 12,000 110.74 1,328,880
Total week 01 53,000   5,764,780
Total accumulated 2,315,500 201,215,792

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,380,694 treasury shares, equal to 1.94 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


