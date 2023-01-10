Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

English Norwegian

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 03.01.2023 135 000 72.74 9 819 860 04.01.2023 143 000 69.28 9 907 598 05.01.2023 142 000 69.87 9 920 958 06.01.2023 138 000 71.60 9 880 469 09.01.2023 132 000 75.32 9 942 557 Previous transactions 10 275 000 Total transaction under the program 10 965 000 67.48 739 918 684

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 27 417 403 shares, corresponding to 1.33% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

