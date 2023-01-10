Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
03.01.2023135 00072.749 819 860
04.01.2023143 00069.289 907 598
05.01.2023142 00069.879 920 958
06.01.2023138 00071.609 880 469
09.01.2023132 00075.329 942 557
Previous transactions 10 275 000  
    
Total transaction under the program10 965 00067.48739 918 684

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 27 417 403 shares, corresponding to 1.33% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

