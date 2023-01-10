Baby Cradle Market Size Worth $2884.9 Million by 2030 - Smart Baby Cradles to Increase the Sales, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the baby cradle market will grow from USD 2013.2 million in 2022 and reach USD 2884.9 million by 2030. In just eight years, baby cradle has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. The improved way of living and increasing disposable income globally drive the baby cradle market growth.



Key Insight of Baby Cradle Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the baby cradle market. Key factors favouring the growth of the baby cradle market in North America include the growing need for child safety products such as prams, cradle, crib etc. Moreover, primary baby cradle companies continually pursue sustainable certificates to compete in the market. They are also extending their online market footprint to develop their consumer base and product availability.



Convertible Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 17.5% in 2022



The product type segment is divided into portable, rocking, standard, multifunctional, bassinet, hammock cradle, convertible and others. The convertible segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 17.5% in 2022. Convertible cradles & cots are cost-effective, effortlessly detachable bed rails, and more durable. Similarly, continuous product invention in the segment will push the segment's growth.



Metal Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 27% in 2022



The material segment is divided into plastic, wood, metal, and others. The metal segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 27% in 2022.



Offline Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 55.4% in 2022



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline, and online. The offline segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 55.4% in 2022. Offline marketing uses media channels that are offline on the Internet to make and execute traditional marketing sales, like creating campaigns and increasing the number of customers. The offline distribution channels include convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.



Advancement in market



In September 2019, Silver Cross introduced ‘Snow Princess’ to the collection of Doll’s Pram. The Snow Princess pram has sparkling paintwork, the hand stitched, fully lined hood and an apron set with a brand-new shimmering pink fabric. A beautiful rag doll is also incorporated in the pram, which is wrapped in a lovely white satin dress with organza trim, soft pink flower details and soft pink slippers.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Provides Safety for The Baby



Being responsible parents, people must ensure their baby's safety as they are ignorant of the problems while sleeping. Baby cradles make the baby relaxed when it comes to the child's security in the absence of the parents. There are some rules and standards for cradle safety that are updated continually.



Restraint: The decoration attached to the cradle may be dangerous



Remove any decorations affixed to the cradle in its packaging, like strings, bows, streamers, etc. Cradle accessories are best avoided, especially during sleep time. Babies are curious by nature and might get hurt trying to tug at or can swallow these decorations, which is dangerous for them.



Opportunity: Development of Smart Baby Cradles to Increase the Sales



The improved way of living and increasing disposable income globally drive the baby cradle market growth. Customer preference for sustainable baby products will drive the demand for metal baby cradles in future. Further, the integration of new-age technology for the new-born cradle, like baby monitor sensors for holding the baby safe, pushes the demand for cutting-edge baby cradles. Key players present innovative cradles with foldable, lightweight, and compact convertibility to match the present technology which is expected to drive the growth in the baby cradle market.



Some of the major players operating in the baby cradle market are:



• Storkcraft,

• Sorelle Furniture

• Stokke AS,

• Silver Cross

• Million Dollar Baby Co.

• Me n Moms

• Mamas & Papas

• Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

• Graco, Inc.

• Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

• Fisher-Price Inc.

• East Coast Nursery Ltd.

• Dream On Me, Inc.

• Delta Enterprise Corp.

• DaVinci Baby

• Chicco

• Natart Juvenile, Inc.

• Baby's Dream Furniture Inc.

• BabyBjorn

• Bababou

• Artsana S.p.A.

• Arm’s Reach Concepts, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Portable

• Rocking

• Standard

• Multifunctional

• Bassinet

• Hammock Cradle

• Convertible

• Others



By Material:



• Plastic

• Wood

• Metal

• Others



By Distribution Channel:



• Offline

• Online



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



