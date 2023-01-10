Camping Tent Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.6%, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for camping tents is rising globally as a result of an increase in disposable income among the populace of numerous economies and awareness of the value of outdoor recreational activities for preserving physical health, leading to significant market expansion. People who engage in outdoor recreational activities like camping, hiking, or trekking often utilise an improvised shelter in the outdoors called a camping tent. Along with providing secure storage for luggage while camping or trekking, a camping tent also provides seclusion and a long-lasting shelter from high winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour. Personal and commercial use are the two main end uses for camping tents. The materials and sleeping capacity of camping tents vary.



According to the report published by The Brainy Insights, the camping tent market was estimated at around USD 3.1 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 7.6% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 5.9 billion by 2030.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13149



Growth Factors



The growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities is a significant demand driver for camping tents. According to statistics from 2018, there are up to 77 million homes in the United States with campers. These increasing numbers may be a result of the increased attention being paid to physical and mental health issues in a technologically advanced society. Additionally, during the past few years, the popularity of adventure sports tourists has grown significantly, fueling demand for camping tents.



The growing demand in the camping tent market is also influenced by consumer awareness of the numerous technology camping tents available, such as inflatable and water-resistant models. Additionally, a rise in disposable income and easy availability to camping tents through established distribution channels both offline and online have contributed to an increase in demand and, as a result, the expansion of the camping tent market.



Despite acting as a potential restraint in a number of regions, the camping tent market is anticipated to recover more quickly throughout the projection period. Due to the widespread belief that camping is the safest means of transportation and typically involves less crowded areas, many people throughout the world now view camping as a secure vacation destination.



Following the epidemic, the industry is predicted to expand as more travel companies and hospitality suppliers develop elaborate and new camping experiences that raise passengers' comfort levels. According to estimates, 18% of new campers in 2020 will return in 2021.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13149



Segmental Overview



The market for camping tents is divided into three product categories: tunnel tents, dome tents, and geodesic tents. In the international market, tunnel tents are more common. Due to their effective weather protection and ability to withstand severe winds, tunnel tents are typically utilised for group activities. Items composed of high-strength cloth are being made available by manufacturers. These luxuriously long tents have strong supports and top-notch fabric that can withstand bad weather.



There are two types of tents for recreational camping. Smaller tents may be portable enough to travel long distances by boat, bike, or while camping. The second group consists of large and heavy tents, which are often carried by vehicles. Depending on the tent's size and the participants' skill level, such tents can often be assembled in five to twenty-five minutes. As more outdoor activities occur globally, the demand for camping tents is rising daily, resulting in the development of a separate camping tents market on a global scale.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the Camping Tent market. The prospective market expansion of the camping tent market in 2021 has been taken into account. The expansion of the camping tent market in this region is probably being driven by the notable increase in adventure tourism in nations like Germany, Austria, Russia, Norway, France, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Large camping and adventure sports groups are also providing a variety of camping choices, which has contributed to the region's expanding camping tent market.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Camping Tent Market CAGR 7.6% Segments Covered By Product

By Application



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/camping-tent-market-13149



List of the prominent players in the Global Camping Tent market:



• Boffi

• Scavolini S.P.A

• Tupperware

• Viners

• Chasseur

• Kenwood Limited

• TTK Prestige Ltd.

• Miele

• Whirlpool Corp.

• Kitchenaid



The global Camping Tent market is segmented as follows:



By Product



• Tunnel

• Dome

• Geodesic



By Application



• Commercial

• Individual



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13149



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com