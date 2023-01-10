CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Pandora announces the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Heine Dalsgaard

Due to recent changes in his executive commitments, Heine Dalsgaard has decided not to seek re-election to Pandora’s Board at the Annual General Meeting in March 2023.

Peter A. Ruzicka, Chair of the Board says: “The Board would like to thank him for his valuable contribution to Pandora’s successful development and his support to the Phoenix strategy and wish him all the best in his new role.”

Heine Dalsgaard joined Pandora’s Board in March 2021.

Lilian Fossum Biner

The Board nominates Lilian Fossum Biner as a new member of the Board for election at the Annual General Meeting in March 2023.

Lilian Fossum Biner (b. 1962) has broad senior management experience from large retail and consumer goods companies and vast operational experience across strategy, finance and human resources. She currently holds non-executive board positions in several large corporations including Carlsberg A/S, Scania AB and Givaudan S.A. and she previously worked as CFO of the Swedish industrial group Axel Johnson AB. She has also held management positions at AB Electrolux and Spendrups AB.

Lilian Fossum Biner is Swedish and holds a Master of Science in Finance and International Business from Stockholm School of Economics.

If elected, Liliam Fossum Biner will be regarded as an independent board member.

The composition of Pandora’s Board, including the nominated new candidates, reflects the skills, experience and diversity which are deemed required to manage a publicly listed company. Pandora aims at composing the Board to consist of individuals who possess the professional skills and international experience required to serve as a member of the Board.

