Global IoT WAN Markets Report 2022-2027: Developments in the Ecosystem, Use Cases, and the Future of IoT WAN Communications

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT WAN Market by Cellular and Non-Cellular Technologies and Solutions in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates IoT WAN technologies, companies, and solutions. The report assesses developments in the IoT WAN ecosystem, analyzes use cases, and provides a view into the future of IoT WAN communications. The report includes detailed forecasts for cellular and non-cellular IoT WANs 2022 to 2027.

Questions Answered in Report:

Who are the cellular and non-cellular solution providers for IoT WAN?

Who are the key players within the wireless IoT WAN ecosystem and why?

How does the IoT WAN ecosystem accelerate IoT adoption of certain applications?

What is the predominant technology for wireless IoT WAN and how does it support apps?

Why Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) is considered the key technology for wireless IoT WAN?

Wide Area Network (WAN) communications for the Internet of Things (IoT) is the core backbone for machine-to-machine (M2M) signaling for the rapid-evolving IoT application and service ecosystem. The three cellular IoT WAN methods are known as EC-GSM-IoT/3GPP, LTE-M/3GPP, and NB-IoT/3GPP. There are also non-cellular alternative Low Power WAN (LPWAN) approaches that allow for long-range communications at a low bit rate. Each of these technologies have an important role to play in the M2M/IoT ecosystem.

For example, LPWAN-connected sensors are used for the detection of changes in the physical and/or logical relationship of one object to another(s) and/or the environment. Physical changes may include temperature, light, pressure, sound, and motion. Logical changes include the presence/absence of an electronically traceable entity, location, and/or activity. Within an IoT context, physical and logical changes are equally important. These types of solutions are used for many industrial applications across a wide variety of industry verticals.

Within the consumer segment, electronic devices have historically represented stand-alone objects functioning in isolation. This is rapidly changing as high-end consumer appliances, digital equipment, and assets as well as many lower-cost devices gain connectivity through embedded computing and communications.

A connected consumer device may be used for various purposes including entertainment, news, information, and general lifestyle enhancement. IoT WANs provide the means for ubiquitous M2M connectivity between consumer devices, manufacturers, and service providers.

While much focus is on IoT end-points and related issues such as security and power, ubiquitous wireless coverage remains the overarching issue for transformation from traditional M2M to global IoT networks. Adoption of IoT connectivity creates substantial opportunities for LPWAN network, hardware, and software services.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Wide Area Networks

2.2 WAN Technologies

2.3 IoT Networks and Applications

2.4 Wireless IoT and WAN

2.5 IoT WAN Standardization

2.6 IoT WAN Growth Drivers

2.6.1 Communications Protocols

2.6.2 Network Topology and Interoperability

2.6.3 Intelligent IoT Network

2.6.4 M2M Communications

2.6.5 White Box Solutions Extended to IoT

2.6.6 Smart City Initiatives

2.6.7 The Rise of Low Power Wide Area Networks

2.7 IoT WAN Challenges

2.7.1 Security Issues

2.7.2 Continuous Power Supply

3.0 Wireless IoT WAN Technologies

3.1 Low Power Wide Area Networks Alternatives

3.2 LPWAN Characteristics

3.2.1 Range vs. Battery Life

3.2.2 Noise vs. Bandwidth

3.2.3 Unlicensed Spectrum

3.2.4 No Uniform Bandwidth

3.2.5 Localization

3.2.6 Network Configuration

3.2.7 LPWAN Optimization

3.3 Cellular IoT

3.4 Non-Cellular IoT

3.5 Cellular vs. Non-Cellular IoT WAN Comparison

3.6 Need for Data Compression in LPWAN

4.0 Opportunities with IoT WAN Technology Market

4.1 Need of IoT WAN Technology

4.2 Benefits of IoT WAN Technology

4.3 LoRa and LoRaWAN are part of the fast-growing LPWAN Ecosystem

4.4 LoRa and LoRaWAN used in public IoT networks across the globe

4.5 Impact of 5G on IoT WAN Technology

5.0 Non-Cellular Organizations

5.1.1 LoRa Alliance

5.1.1.1 Company Background

5.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.1.3 Recent Development

5.1.2 SIGFOX

5.1.3 Ingenu

5.1.4 Nwave

5.1.5 LinkLabs Symphony Link

5.1.6 Weightless

5.1.7 SemTech

5.1.8 Senet

5.1.9 Tata Communication

5.1.10 IBM

5.1.11 Cisco

5.1.12 Huawei

5.1.13 Ericsson

5.1.14 Intel

5.1.15 Nokia

5.1.16 Greenvity

5.1.17 Aclara

5.1.18 Rajant

5.2 Select Cellular Organizations

5.2.1 British Telecom

5.2.2 GSMA

5.2.3 Vodafone

5.2.4 Deutsche Telekom

5.2.5 3GPP

5.2.6 Orange

5.2.7 Proximus

5.2.8 AT&T

5.2.9 KPN

5.2.10 Bouygues Telecom

5.2.11 Du

5.2.12 SK Telecom

6.0 LPWAN Use Cases

6.1 LPWAN Application Landscape

6.1.1 Lighting Control

6.1.2 Parking Management

6.1.3 Security Access and Control

6.1.4 Smart Grid and Demand Response

6.1.5 Logistics and Asset Tracking

6.1.6 Water Metering and Leak Detection

6.1.7 Supermarkets and Food Distribution Supply Chains

6.1.8 Agriculture Technology: Irrigation Management and More

6.2 IoT WAN Implementation Examples

6.2.1 Kerlink and ClearBlade Offering IoT-Edge LoRaWAN Solution for Smart-City, Smart-Agriculture Asset Tracking

6.2.2 Connected Cities Adelaide

6.2.3 City of Greater Geelong Case Study

6.2.4 Northumbrian Water Case Study

7.0 IoT WAN Connectivity and Service Revenue Forecasts

7.1 Global Market Revenue Forecasts 2022 - 2027

7.1.1 Combined Revenue 2022 - 2027

7.1.2 Revenue by Cellular and Non-Cellular IoT WAN 2022 - 2027

7.1.2.1 Cellular IoT WAN Revenue by Category 2022 - 2027

7.1.2.2 Non-Cellular IoT WAN Revenue by Category 2022 - 2027

7.1.3 Revenue by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

7.1.3.1 Cellular IoT Revenue by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

7.1.3.2 Non-Cellular IoT Revenue by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

7.2 Regional Market Revenue Forecasts 2022 - 2027

8.0 IoT WAN Connected Device Deployment Forecasts 2022 - 2027

8.1 Global Deployment Unit Forecasts 2022 - 2027

8.1.1 Combined Deployment Units 2022 - 2027

8.1.2 Deployment Units by Type 2022 - 2027

8.1.2.1 Cellular IoT WAN Deployment Unit by Category 2022 - 2027

8.1.2.2 Non-Cellular IoT WAN Deployment Unit by Category 2022 - 2027

8.1.3 Deployment Units by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

8.1.3.1 Cellular IoT WAN Deployment Unit by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

8.1.3.2 Non-Cellular IoT WAN Deployment Unit by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027

8.2 Regional Deployment Unit Forecasts 2022 - 2027

8.2.1 Deployment Units by Region 2022 - 2027

8.2.1.1 Cellular IoT WAN Deployment Unit by Region 2022 - 2027

8.2.1.2 Non-Cellular IoT WAN Deployment Unit by Region 2022 - 2027

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 IoT WAN Evolution and Roadmap

9.2 Mobile Network Operator IoT WAN Strategies

9.3 Enterprise IoT WAN Strategies

9.4 Public Access LPWAN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yesnic