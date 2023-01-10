Nykredit’s and Totalkredit’s auctions for 1 April 2023 refinancing - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit’s and Totalkredit’s auctions for 1 April 2023 refinancing
The Nykredit Group plans to conduct auctions in the period from Monday February 6 to Friday February 10 2023. The auctions will comprise refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgages (”Tilpasningslån”) in DKK and floating-rate loans in DKK.
The Nykredit Group currently expects to sell bonds totaling up to DKK 45bn. The amounts are preliminary and will be affected by prepayments and refinancing changes until end January.
Time schedule
The auctions will be held according to the following schedule.
|Auction period
|Expected auction times – CET
|6 to 10
February
|First auction: Bidding until 10:30 / allotment 10:40 at latest
Second auction: Bidding until 11:30 / allotment 11:40 at latest
Third auction: Bidding until 13:00 / allotment 13:10 at latest
Auction amounts and period
Details on auction amounts and period will be announced at the beginning of February. Subsequently, the auction amounts will be updated on an ongoing basis at nykredit.com/ir.
Contacts
Questions regarding the bond sales and technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Attachment