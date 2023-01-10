Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report 2023: Sector to Surpass $117.9 Billion by 2031 at a 6.4% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Service Type, Customer Type, Therapeutic Area, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market will reach $117,920.3 million by 2031, growing by 6.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing demand for small molecule medicines and therapies, a rising demand for cost control in drug development, the increasing incidence of disease, and rising healthcare expenditures.
This 166-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)
- Branded Drugs
- Generic Drugs
Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)
- Oral Solid Drugs
- Injectable Drugs
- Semi-solid or Liquid Drugs
- Other FDFs
Based on Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Preclinical Use
- Clinical Use
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Commercial Use
By Customer Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical Firms
- Biotechnology Firms
By Therapeutic Area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory Disorders
- Metabolic Diseases
- Other Therapeutic Areas
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Selected Key Players:
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Cambrex Corporation
- Catalent
- Cipla
- Covance Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Medley Pharmaceuticals
- NatcoPharma
- Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- RedHillBiopharma
- Siegfried Holding AG
- STA Pharmaceutical
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Teva
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Customer Type
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
