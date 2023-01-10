Asia-Pacific Data Centre Developments Report 2022: Focus on Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a profile of each of the Data Centre that is expanding giving an insight into the presence across Asia-Pacific as well as details of the proposed development(s).
The Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific report is based on research made for Data Centre planned developments across twelve Asian Countries (including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam) using DCP's unique database of third- party Data Centres in Asia-Pacific collated at mid-point of 2022.
The report reveals that there has been a significant increase in new Data Centre buildouts since 2021. The analyst identifies over 60 facilities by some 48 DC Providers build-outs as of mid-2022 - making a significant year-on-year increase in the number of new Data Centre projects.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
Executive Summary
Asia-Pacific Data Centre Development Overview
The key locations for Data Centre Development
Australia
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Hong Kong
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Indonesia
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Japan
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Korea (South)
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Malaysia
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
New Zealand
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Philippines
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Singapore
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Taiwan
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Thailand
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Vietnam
- Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, MW, Location, Proposed Launch
- Data Centre Providers Profiles for those DCs expanding
- Summary
Conclusion - Data Centre Developments in Asia-Pacific 2022
