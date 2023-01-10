Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size Worth $2.69 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the acute kidney injury treatment market will grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and reach USD 2.69 billion by 2030. In just eight years, acute kidney injury treatment has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. The solutions provided by the acute kidney injury treatment market only partly cure kidney problems. Instead, these services improve the kidney function.



Key Insight of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the acute kidney injury treatment market. Key factors favouring the growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market in North America include the region is accounted for approximately 45% of the global industry in 2022. An expansion in the geriatric population, a favourable clinical pipeline, an increase in acute kidney injury patient cases, and the evolution of efficient and advanced products are pushing the North American market growth. The growth in various critical players; expansion in mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions; government support for new products; and rise in use of cutting-edge products are promoting the market growth in the north region.



Prerenal Acute Kidney Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 36% in 2022



The type segment is divided into intrinsic renal acute kidney injury, postrenal acute kidney injury and prerenal acute kidney injury. The prerenal acute kidney injury segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 36% in 2022. Prerenal acute kidney injury happens when an impulsive reduction in blood flow to the kidney (renal hypoperfusion) causes a loss of kidney function. The kidneys don't affect much in prerenal acute kidney injury.



Dialysis Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 54% in 2022



The treatment segment is divided into dialysis, and therapy. The dialysis segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 54% in 2022. Acute kidney injury is a common problem for patients in ICU. Most of them require dialysis, where a machine purifies the blood, functioning similarly to a healthy kidney.



Hospitals Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 36% in 2022



The end-user segment is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 36% in 2022. The hospitals are anticipated to dominate the acute kidney injury treatment market. However, the availability of diagnostic equipment in hospitals, well-established infrastructure and governments in various countries are developing the supply of acute kidney injury treatment equipment in hospitals.



Advancement in market



In June 2021: ABIONYX Pharma, a new-age biotechnological firm concentrated on the R&D of creative therapies for patients, declared that the first patient has been registered in a Phase 2a clinical study evaluating CER-001, the Bio-HDL, as a potential treatment for septic patients at high risk of developing acute kidney injury in partnership with the University of Bari and the Consorzio per Valutazioni Biologiche e Farmacologiche (CBVF).



Market Dynamics



Drivers: The rising cases of acute kidney injuries are anticipated to push market growth



The rising incidence of acute kidney injuries is anticipated to propel the global acute kidney injury treatment market growth over the projection years. For instance, as per the International Society of Nephrology (ISN), there are around 13.3 million patients with acute kidney injury around the globe per year. Further, 1.7 million mortalities are caused by acute kidney injury every year worldwide.



Restraint: High Cost of for the treatment of AKI



The significant factors hampering the development of the global acute kidney injury treatment (AKI) market have been increased prices for acute kidney injury treatment. For example, the publication in Karger Journals in 2017 stated that in the United States., acute kidney injury is related to an upsurge in hospitalization expenses that vary from USD 5.5 to USD 25.5 billion. The patients with increased treatment prices are the ones with acute kidney injury, and the severity is to need dialysis; the cost that patients pay without acute kidney injury varies from USD 12,101 to USD 43,256 per hospitalization.



Opportunity: Multiple Solutions Are Provided for The Treatment of Acute Kidney Injury



Acute kidney injury occurs if the kidneys stop the filtration of the waste products from human blood. Kidney failure impacts the body's electrolytes, acid-base balance, and fluids. Acute kidney injury implicates postrenal, prerenal, and intrinsic failures. The treatment procedure includes hemodialysis and constant replacement therapy based on the severity of the damage. The solutions provided by the acute kidney injury treatment market only partly cure kidney problems. Instead, these services improve the kidney function. Due to these factors, the market has been assessed to undergo significant growth opportunities in the coming years.



Some of the major players operating in the acute kidney injury treatment market are:



• Asahi Kasei

• Baxter Corporation

• Biocon Ltd.

• Fresenius Medical Care

• Merck & Co.

• Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• NIKKISO

• NIPRO Medical

• Novartis, Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury

• Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury

• Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury



By Treatment:



• Dialysis

• Therapy



By End-User:



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



